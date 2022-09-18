NFL Week 2 TV coverage maps

After an exciting slate of game in Week 1, Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season has begun. 15 games remain on the schedule, with 13 played on Sunday.

The Sunday night game on NBC is Bears-Packers. ESPN has two Monday night games this week. The early game is Titans-Bills and the later game is Vikings-Eagles.

The remaining 12 are split between CBS and FOX on Sunday.

CBS gets a doubleheader this week, so every market will get a CBS early and late game. There will be a single FOX broadcast in each market.

Which game will air in your area? Check out the coverage map information below, with graphics from 506 Sports.

CBS early games

CBS has four early games it will air.

The biggest is Patriots-Steelers, which will air in all the areas in pink. That is the early game Arizona Cardinals fans will get to see on CBS.

The blue areas get Dolphins-Ravens. The green areas get Jets-Browns, while the yellow areas will see Colts-Jaguars.

CBS late games

CBS has three late games to air. The one to get the largest coverage is Bengals-Cowboys, which will air in the pink areas. They get CBS’ No. 1 broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

The green areas can see Texans-Broncos.

The blue areas will get Cardinals-Raiders.

FOX single broadcast

FOX has three early broadcasts and two late ones.

The biggest broadcast is Buccaneers-Saints, which will air in the early time slot in the pink areas. Cardinals fans in Arizona can choose between Patriots-Steelers on CBS or Buccaneers-Saints in the early time slot before the Cardinals play.

Panthers-Giants airs in the blue areas. Commanders-Lions will air in the orange areas.

For the two late games, Falcons-Rams can be seen in the green areas, while everywhere in yellow will be able to watch Seahawks-49ers.

