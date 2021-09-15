NFL Week 2: How to survive and advance in your knockout pool

The drive continues

If you made it to the second step, congratulations. There were plenty of ways to stub your toe and be eliminated in Week 1. Good luck and watch your step.

Don't think about it

The Thursday night game promises to be as dull this week as the opener was thrilling. Daniel Jones and the New York Giants against Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team. Pass would be an inappropriate word here. Skip it. Staying in the Beltway, enjoy the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens but do not touch the game. Too close to call. The San Francisco 49ers lost their best back and have to travel East to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Far from sold on the birds but they could make this a nail-biter. The Buffalo Bills are looking at 0-2 if they lose on the road at the Miami Dolphins. Divisional games are tricky and the Bills having lost their opener adds to the intrigue. The Cincinnati Bengals at the Chicago Bears earns the title of Boring Game of the Week.

Let the bettor beware

This could be the ultimate trap game ... or one of the easiest picks of the season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome an Atlanta Falcons team that was crushed at home by the Eagles in Week 1. Seems like an easy pick, right? Look ahead and the Bucs are at the Rams and at the Patriots in the following two weeks. If there were a game to overlook, this would be it. The Dallas Cowboys visit the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts looked solid against Washington on the road and the Cowboys managed to pass their way to a thrilling loss in Tampa Bay. This one is a seesaw. Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts offer way too much risk. Strong NFC West teams against 0-1 contenders from the AFC South. Stay far away. The Las Vegas Raiders visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the long win over the Ravens, on a short week, it feels like the Silver and Black will be winded. However, this is a Steelers team coming off a big road upset, too.

Tempting fate

The Denver Broncos were superb in stuffing a terrible New York Giants team. They journey to Jacksonville to face a Jaguars team that was thrashed by the Houston Texans. This looks too easy and when something looks too good to be true ... The same could hold for the Cleveland Browns playing host to the Houston Texans. Do we believe after all the hype Kevin Stefanski and Co. will get out of the gate 0-2? No, but ... The New Orleans Saints head to the CarolinaPanthers after an emotional win in Week 1. Letdown? Check, please. Sorry, still not sold on the Arizona Cardinals, who welcome the Minnesota Vikings.

Go for it

The Green Bay Packers simply can't lose to the Detroit Lions at home on Monday Night Football after the debacle against the Saints. Similar thinking on the New England Patriots at the New York Jets. What's scary here is rookie QB vs. rookie QB and both could be rattled. Still, rookie coach vs. Bill Belichick?

