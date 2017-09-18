Marshawn Lynch has a blast, Ezekiel Elliott goes on a diet and other Week 2 social media winners and losers

Welcome to the second edition of a new Yahoo Sports weekly installment in which we look at social media winners and losers across the NFL. We’re scour Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and whatever else the kids are using these days to determine who dominated the social media conversation, for better or for worse. Let’s get to it.
Winner: Marshawn Lynch
When running back Marshawn Lynch announced he was coming out of a brief retirement to join his hometown Oakland Raiders, NFL fans everywhere knew we were in for a treat. In his first home game, Beast Mode gave us everything we wanted and more.
First, Lynch scored his first touchdown in silver and black.
Then, he got the party started on the sideline after wide receiver Michael Crabtree’s third touchdown grab of the afternoon.
Beast Mode forever.
Loser: Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott left Sunday’s contest against the Denver Broncos hungry, rushing for just 8 yards on nine carries. Was it an anomaly or was it indicative of something more? Whatever it was, the internet is gonna get these jokes off.
Zeke on a diet.
— EROCK (@TheMightyEROCK) September 17, 2017
Just got up to go to the bathroom. Racked up more rushing yards than Ezekiel Elliott today.
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 18, 2017
"Ezekiel Elliott is gonna run all over Denver" pic.twitter.com/6Pk3WV6bnl
— Kyle Granger (@KG_XV) September 17, 2017
Zeke trying to eat tonight like… pic.twitter.com/GS8X96gWWx
— Tina (@Tina4for4_) September 18, 2017
Losers: Chargers fans
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Younghoe Koo could really use a hug right now. For the second consecutive game, the undrafted rookie was put in a situation with the game on the line and, for the second consecutive game, his kick failed to make it through the uprights. While Koo got the ball up into the air this game, his kick was just off the mark and Los Angeles fell to the Miami Dolphins.
Younghoe Koo misses his try for the winning kick… Dolphins win.
Final:
LA – 17
Miami – 19#Chargers #Dolphins #Stubhub pic.twitter.com/fj0qepZJZW
— Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) September 17, 2017
To make matters worse, the Chargers’ celebratory cannons accidentally went off after Koo’s miss sealed another loss.
Oooooof.
Winners: NFL players who don’t care about your fantasy squad
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount does not want to hear about your fantasy team.
New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., still recovering from an ankle injury, isn’t interested in it either.
No offense. I could care less about ur fantasy teams. This is my Real Life. Focusing on gettin healthy and gettin better. 1 day at a time.
— Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) September 16, 2017
Some have taken comments like these, and those made earlier this year by Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett, as slights against the millions of fantasy football fans worldwide.
However, at the end of the day, as Beckham notes, NFL players are just real people trying to do what’s best for them and their careers. You have to understand that your close Week 2 loss to your coworker might not rank high on their list of concerns.
Losers: Bengals offense
It’s been so long since the Cincinnati Bengals scored a touchdown that the guy who found the endzone last now plays for another team.
Rex Burkhead, who Cincinnati didn't re-sign, has more touchdowns this season than the Bengals.
He scored Cincy's last TD — 8 months ago. https://t.co/ftgr86REUW
— Josh Planos (@JPlanos) September 17, 2017
You gotta really feel for star wide receiver A.J. Green in this situation.
Her: I wonder what he's thinking about, I hope I wasn't too hard on him..
Him: Like, will A.J. Green ever get the situation he deserves? pic.twitter.com/Z9R29xPcee
— Josh Eberley (@JoshEberley) September 15, 2017
Actual footage of Andy Dalton running the Bengals' offense: pic.twitter.com/ll2ebhbLee
— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) September 15, 2017
Me during summer: "this Bengals Offense is about to be even more explosive!"
Me now: pic.twitter.com/Sc0c7uU5xd
— Cincinnati Problems (@CincyProblems) September 15, 2017
Maybe things will change now that offensive coordinator Kenneth Zampese has hit the road.
Talking about OC change, Marvin Lewis said they need to "take full advantage of the personnel we have."
A.J. Green like pic.twitter.com/EPUW21ufU3
— Raymond Summerlin (@RMSummerlin) September 15, 2017
Winner: Whichever NBC producer added “Roundball Rock” to the Falcons’ basketball themed touchdown celebration
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman scored the opening touchdown in Sunday night’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers and he and guard Andy Levitre pulled off a fun hoops celebration.
But NBC’s broadcast team took it to the next level by adding the old “NBA on NBC” theme music over it.
But really, the NBA on NBC music in that situation was excellent TV work. pic.twitter.com/VEHej5oMvT
— Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) September 18, 2017
Amazing.
Winner: Marquette King
ESPN reporter Darren Rovell tried to get snarky on Twitter, commenting on a Raiders’ fan’s choice to don a Marquette King jersey. King promptly punted Rovell’s remark all the way outta here.
Hell yea what's the problem??? https://t.co/X5Y9qi45xT
— Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) September 18, 2017
Punters are people too!
3.7k