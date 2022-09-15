NFL Week 2: Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow ... and the 2-0 Cleveland Browns? What to watch for

The opening week of the NFL season featured eight one-score games and the fourth Week 1 tie since 1970. A total of 10 teams that that missed the 2021 playoffs won their Week 1 games.

The second week kicks off with a juicy AFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs and concludes with a double dose of football on Monday night when the Tennessee Titans travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills, and the Minnesota Vikings meet the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

USA TODAY Sports previews all 16 Week 2 matchups starting with the AFC West game in Kansas City.

(1-0) Los Angeles Chargers vs. (1-0) Kansas City Chiefs

Will Chargers QB Justin Herbert reach the playoffs for the first time in 2022?

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert combined for 639 passing yards and eight touchdowns in Week 1. Mahomes, Herbert and Josh Allen got an early start on everybody else in the league MVP race. Expect fireworks in Kansas City Thursday night. These two teams split the season series last year. The Chargers haven’t started a season 2-0 since 2012.

(1-0) Miami Dolphins vs. (1-0) Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore faces AFC East opponents for the first four weeks of the season. Last week, Lamar Jackson tied Tom Brady and Danny White for the third-most wins by a quarterback in his first 50 career starts since the 1970 merger. It’s Baltimore’s home opener in Week 2. The Ravens have won six straight home openers and have revenge on their mind after the Dolphins beat them in Miami in 2021.

(0-1) New York Jets vs. (1-0) Cleveland Browns

Cleveland hasn't started a season 2-0 since 1993. It’s imperative for Jacoby Brissett and the Browns to get off to a decent start while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension. Cleveland’s winning formula is to establish the run and attack the quarterback with pass rushers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. Jets backup QB Joe Flacco attempted an NFL-high 59 passes in Week 1.

(1-0) Washington Commanders vs. (0-1) Detroit Lions

Carson Wentz quietly threw four touchdowns in Week 1 (the second most in the NFL last week). Washington hasn’t started a season 2-0 since 2011. Lions running back D'Andre Swift is coming off a career-high 144 rushing yards performance. Losing two straight at home to open the season won’t inspire confidence in Detroit.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates with wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(0-0-1) Indianapolis Colts vs. (0-1) Jacksonville Jaguars

This year’s No. 1 overall pick, Travon Walker, had a nice rookie debut. Walker became the first top-pick to record both a sack and interception in his first-career game since 1982. The Colts are coming off a surprising tie in Houston. It was the fourth Week 1 tie since 1970. The AFC South finished 0-2-2 in Week 1. Expect Indy to ride Jonathan Taylor.

(1-0) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. (1-0) New Orleans Saints

The Saints have seven straight regular season wins over the Buccaneers, including four against Tom Brady. Brady threw three interceptions and was sacked seven times in two losses to the Saints last year. Can the Saints frustrate Brady and the Bucs once again in New Orleans?

(0-1) Carolina Panthers vs. (1-0) New York Giants

Giants’ Saquon Barkley had a league-high 194 yards from scrimmage in a Week 1 win. Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey was contained to just 57 yards from scrimmage in Carolina’s Week 1 loss. As it was in the opening week, Barkley and McCaffrey will be the stars everyone will be watching.

(0-1) New England Patriots vs. (1-0) Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers had seven sacks in last week’s thrilling win over the Bengals, but the team is going to be without reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt (torn pectoral). Both the Steelers and Patriots struggled offensively in Week 1 with each team producing fewer than 280 yards in total offense.

(0-1) Atlanta Falcons vs. (0-1) Los Angeles Rams

Both the Rams and Bengals lost in Week 1. It was the first time since 1999 that the two Super Bowl participants from the previous year each lost their season opener. A Week 2 home tilt versus the rebuilding Falcons is the perfect remedy.

(1-0) Seattle Seahawks vs. (0-1) San Francisco 49ers

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is hit by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

Trey Lance and the 49ers were unable to complete drives in inclement weather in Chicago. He completed less than 50% of his passes. The second year QB needs a better performance behind center in Week 2 to avoid chatter about Jimmy G. San Francisco’s lost four consecutive games against the Seahawks who are inspired after a win over Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

(0-1) Cincinnati Bengals vs. (0-1) Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys and Bengals had nightmare season openers. Dak Prescott is out six to eight weeks after his injured right thumb required surgery. Backup QB Cooper Rush is slated to step in. Joe Burrow had a career-worst five giveaways in Week 1. Dallas hasn’t started 0-2 since 2010.

(0-0-1) Houston Texans vs. (0-1) Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson and the Broncos are coming off an emotional loss in Seattle. While the Texans recorded the first tie in franchise history last week. Lovie Smith has a rebuilding Texans squad playing hard. Wilson and the Broncos and can’t afford to dig themselves in an early-season hole, especially in the loaded AFC West.

(0-1) Arizona Cardinals vs. (0-1) Las Vegas Raiders

Former Fresno State teammates Davante Adams and Derek Carr picked up where they left -- albeit in a loss. Adams had a team-high 10 receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown in his Raiders debut. His 141 yards were the fourth most by a Raider in a season opener in team history. Expect Adams to have a decisive advantage over a Cardinals secondary that gave up 360 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air in a Week 1 loss.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(1-0) Chicago Bears vs. (0-1) Green Bay Packers

The oldest running rivalry in the NFL dating back to 1921 gets primetime billing Sunday night. Aaron Rodgers is 23-5 lifetime against the Bears, his most wins against any team. The Packers started 0-1 last year before rattling off seven wins in a row.

(0-1) Tennessee Titans vs. (1-0) Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen has tossed 14 touchdown passes to just two interceptions in five career Monday night games. Buffalo hasn’t punted the football in three of its last four regular-season contests. The key for the Titans to pull off the upset is to dominate time of possession by giving the football to Derrick Henry.

(1-0) Minnesota Vikings vs. (1-0) Philadelphia Eagles

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson and Eagles’ A.J. Brown lead the NFL in receiving yards entering Week 2. The Eagles registered 455 yards on offense and put up 38 points last week. The Vikings defense forced two turnovers and held Green Bay to one touchdown in Week 1. Minnesota needs a similar effort to keep the Eagles from flying on Monday.

