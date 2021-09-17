NFL Week 2: Recapping Patriots' recent dominance in rivalry vs. Jets

Breaking down Patriots' recent dominance in rivalry vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New York Jets fans are hoping rookie quarterback Zach Wilson helps usher in a new and more successful era for the franchise.

Included in that is the hope Wilson also helps turn the tide in one of the NFL's most lopsided rivalries.

The rivalry between the Patriots and Jets has seen its share of crazy moments, upsets and trash talk, but over the last half-decade, New England has completely dominated this matchup.

The Patriots will enter Sunday's Week 2 matchup at MetLife Stadium with a 10-game win streak over the Jets. It's the longest win streak the Patriots have ever had on the Jets, and it eclipses the previous longest win streak in this rivalry, which was a nine-game run by the Jets from 1966 through 1970.

Here's a look at the Patriots' recent dominance of this rivalry:

Jan. 3, 2021: Patriots 28-14 (at NE)

Nov. 9, 2020: Patriots 30-27 (at NY)

Oct. 21, 2019: Patriots 33-0 (at NY)

Sept. 22, 2019: Patriots 30-14 (at NE)

Dec. 30, 2018: Patriots 38-3 (at NE)

Nov. 25, 2018: Patriots 27-13 (at NY)

Dec. 31, 2017: Patriots 26-6 (at NE)

Oct. 15, 2017: Patriots 24-17 (at NY)

Dec. 24, 2016: Patriots 41-3 (at NE)

Nov. 27, 2016: Patriots 22-17 (at NY)

The last Jets win over the Patriots came on Dec. 27, 2015. The Jets won 26-20 in overtime. The most recent non-overtime victory for the Jets in this rivalry was in January of 2011 when New York shocked Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium with a 28-21 AFC Divisional Round win. The Jets' last non-OT win versus the Patriots in the regular season came in 2010.

Even without Tom Brady, the Patriots were able to beat the Jets twice last season. The first matchup was a difficult one for New England, though. Nick Folk's 51-yard field goal as time expired gave the Patriots a 30-27 victory at MetLife Stadium. The Pats trailed 27-17 entering the fourth quarter of that game.

It would be a surprise if the Patriots had their win streak halted Sunday. Their own rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, gave an impressive performance in Week 1. The Jets also will be without starting left tackle Mekhi Becton due to injury. Oddsmakers also like the Patriots' chances, as evidenced by New England being 6-point betting favorites.

Division games aren't easy, especially on the road. But it will take a great performance from Wilson to end the Patriots' dominance in this rivalry.