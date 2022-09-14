NFL Week 2: Reasons to watch each game

Week 1 provided plenty of excitement, from thrilling upsets by the Steelers and Seahawks to the Saints’ fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Falcons. Many of the projected top teams established themselves as just that, including the Bills, Chiefs, Chargers and Bucs, but there’s still a long way to go this season.

Heading into Week 2, there are plenty of intriguing matchups for fans to watch. The Packers and Bears will square off in a rivalry game in the NFC North, and the Chiefs will take on the Chargers with an early lead in the AFC West on the line.

Here’s why you should watch each of the 16 games on the slate in Week 2.

Chargers vs. Chiefs

Chargers – Whenever Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes face off, it’s must-see television. All three of their matchups have gone down to the wire, with two of them being in overtime. In Week 1, the Chargers’ defense held on against Raiders’ Derek Carr and Davante Adams, amassing six sacks and three turnovers. The Chiefs’ defense had an impressive showing in the season opener against the Cardinals, considering all the new faces and youth. This divisional showdown should have all the fireworks between two teams with Super Bowl aspirations. – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

Chiefs – Everyone questioned the Chiefs’ offensive identity following the offseason departure of Tyreek Hill. They answered those questions by being the only team in the NFL in Week 1 to score 40 or more points. This week, you’re going to get a quarterback duel for the ages in an early divisional showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert on “Thursday Night Football.” The winner earns sole possession of first place in the AFC West, so there is quite a bit riding on this game early. – Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

Patriots vs. Steelers

Patriots – The Patriots still don’t completely know what they’re doing on offense, and the Steelers just turned Joe Burrow and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals into an after school snack. It’s going to be an interesting challenge in seeing how Matt Patricia handles the offensive play-calling against one of the most aggressive defensive fronts in all of football. Here’s to hoping left tackle Trent Brown has his caffeine before this game because another lackluster performance like he had against the Miami Dolphins could get Mac Jones (assuming he plays) hurt, again. – Jordy McElroy Patriots Wire

Steelers – The Steelers showed they can beat a really good team when the offense absolutely stunk. This isn’t something they can maintain for the long term but I do expect Pittsburgh to ride the wave of last week and give the home fans something to cheer about with a home win. Even with T.J. Watt out, the rest of the Steelers defense understands they must step up and that includes guys like defensive tackle Cam Heyward and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The offense has to be more efficient and quarterback Mitch Trubisky must do a better job making decisions with the football and make much better use of his weapons. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

Panthers vs. Giants

Panthers – Well, for starters, it’ll definitely be interesting to see if quarterback Baker Mayfield can fumble less than four snaps this time around. But seriously, the Panthers—specifically head coach Matt Rhule—may need a come-to-Jesus moment here in Week 2. With all due respect to the 1-0 Giants, another ugly loss to another mediocre team could set off some dire consequences from owner David Tepper. So, if nothing else, tune in to see if this group answers to the early pressure and snaps an NFL-worst eight-game losing streak. – Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

Giants – Saquon Barkley. Allow me to repeat that: Saquon Barkley. The Giants’ offense still has quite a bit of work to do, especially in the area of pass protection, but their run blocking is sound and Barkley is healthy. That combination makes for some exciting, old school kind of football. After compiling nearly 200 yards from scrimmage in Week 1, Barkley will return home on Sunday and run in front of the MetLife Stadium crowd for the first time this season. The Giants may also see the return of Azeez Ojulari and the debut of Kayvon Thibodeaux. – Dan Benton, Giants Wire

Jets vs. Browns

Jets – It’s almost difficult to find a reason to watch the Jets after last week’s debacle against the Ravens. But after what we learned about CB D.J. Reed on Monday, he is alone is reason enough to watch. Reed gained many fans by being so raw on Monday by sharing the story that his father died just before Reed took the field Sunday. His celebration after his fourth-quarter interception was dedicated to his late father. So that alone can give you a reason to root for Reed and watch him on Sunday. – Billy Riccette, Jets Wire

Browns – Statuesque Joe Flacco meets record-seeking Myles Garrett. Garrett had two sacks and was the highest graded player by PFF in the NFL on Sunday of Week 1. In Week 2, with New York being without a few of their offensive lineman, Garrett seeks Cleveland’s career sack mark. Just two away from topping Clay Matthews, Garrett can get it done in front of the home crowd on Sunday. That alone will be worth tuning in for as the Browns seek a 2-0 start to the year. – Jared K. Mueller, Browns Wire

Colts vs. Jaguars

Colts – The Colts talked all offseason how the Week 18 loss in Jacksonville—one that kept them out of the playoffs—left a sour taste in their mouths. They haven’t won a game in Duval County since the 2014 season. Even though each time it has seemed nearly impossible to lose on the road in Jacksonville, the Colts have done it for nearly a decade. If the Colts are to be legit playoff contenders, they have to come out dominant. They may be favored, but this game could very well come down to the wire yet again. – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

Jaguars – Finishing Week 1 with a loss screams ‘same old Jaguars,’ but there were a ton of reasons for optimism. Top draft pick Travon Walker looked incredible with a sack and a pick in his debut, and the new-look Jaguars offense had explosive moments via Christian Kirk and Travis Etienne. Jacksonville was a few missed plays away from putting together its best offensive performance in years. A matchup against the Colts will be a litmus test that shows if a corner is being turned by the Jaguars, or if it’ll be another season in the AFC South cellar. – Adam Stites, Jaguars Wire

Dolphins vs. Ravens

Dolphins – The Dolphins defense was impressive in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, taking the ball away three times. QB Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens present a completely different challenge that Miami was able to solve last season. Between Jackson’s dual-threat ability and the talent of TE Mark Andrews, Josh Boyer’s unit will have their hands full. If they’re able to slow down the former MVP, this could be the building block to a great season. – Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

Ravens – Baltimore was able to overcome a slow start against the New York Jets in Week 1, mainly due to their passing game and a strong defensive performance. QB Lamar Jackson threw for three touchdowns, while a new addition in S Marcus Williams led the team in tackles while also coming up with an interception. In Week 2, the Ravens will have to defend the electric WR duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, which should make for must-see television. – Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire

Buccaneers vs. Saints

Buccaneers – There aren’t many things Tom Brady hasn’t been able to do in Tampa Bay, but beating the Saints in the regular season is one of them. While the GOAT got the one that mattered most, a road win in the divisional round of the playoffs en route to another Super Bowl win, the Bucs have been swept by the Saints in each of the last two regular seasons. Tampa Bay’s all-time leading passer, Jameis Winston, will be quarterbacking their bitter division rivals, and Mike Evans vs. Marshon Lattimore is always must-see TV. – Luke Easterling, Bucs Wire

Saints – These Saints-Bucs games are always exciting, even when the New Orleans defense pitches a rare shutout against Tom Brady in front of a national audience. But most of the attention will be drawn to the Saints offense as they look to get up to speed faster than they did in Week 1’s fourth-quarter comeback. Jameis Winston still hasn’t notched a win as the starter against his old team after a cheap shot ended his season last year. New Orleans’ home opener is a huge opportunity to improve your 2-0 and take an early lead in the race for a division title. – John Sigler, Saints Wire

Commanders vs. Lions

Commanders – QB Carson Wentz put on a show in Week 1 in his debut for the Commanders. Wentz had a big first half, then seemingly fell apart in the second half before coming alive again in the fourth quarter, passing for two touchdowns to lead Washington to a win. On the day, Wentz passed for 313 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Wentz and WRs Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel have made the Commanders’ passing game exciting. Washington scored 28 points last, the Lions scored 35 and allowed 38. This game should be fun. – Bryan Manning, Commanders Wire

Lions – Head coach Dan Campbell’s Lions put on a show in Week 1, scoring 35 points in front of a raucous sellout home crowd. RB D’Andre Swift was fantastic, WR DJ Chark made an awesome TD reception and the offense really clicked after some early struggles. Detroit’s offense will be fun to watch. Can the defense step up after allowing 38 points? Great week to watch LBs Malcolm Rodriguez and Alex Anzalone to see if they learned from their largely brutal debut and can contain Commanders QB Carson Wentz and RB Antonio Gibson – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Seahawks vs. 49ers

Seahawks – Seattle gave Russell Wilson and the visiting Broncos a surprise last week with an upset win on Monday night. Much of the credit must go to new starting QB Geno Smith, who had a nearly–perfect performance throwing the ball against Denver. Smith made use of all his receiving weapons, including the long-neglected tight ends. It remains to be seen how long he can keep playing at this level, but for now this is the Geno Smith Show. Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

49ers – It looks like the 49ers are going to be the kind of team that plays close games all year. Week 1 was mostly a trainwreck in the second half as penalties on San Francisco’s defense kept Chicago in the game. Not to mention virtually every 49ers-Seahawks game over the last decade has turned into a brawl. Are the 49ers and/or Seahawks actually a playoff contenders? We’ll learn a lot about both teams Sunday. – Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

Falcons vs. Rams

Falcons – Both the Falcons and Rams enter Sunday’s game looking to put soul-crushing losses in the rear-view mirror. Atlanta held a 26-10 fourth-quarter lead before collapsing in the fourth quarter to the Saints, while Los Angeles couldn’t protect QB Matthew Stafford or run the ball in Week 1. A win over the defending champions could go a long way in helping this young Falcons team turn the corner. On the other hand, a loss would drop Atlanta to 0-2 and likely put the team on track for a fifth-straight losing season. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Rams – It was a disastrous start to the season for the Rams in Week 1, getting blown out by the Bills at home, 31-10. They’re still a fun team to watch, however, with Matthew Stafford throwing passes to Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. The defense, despite allowing 31 points, forced four turnovers, a sign that this team knows how to make plays on that side of the ball. The offense will bounce back against a Falcons defense that’s much closer to average than the Bills’, so expect to see some deep shots and big completions from Stafford to Kupp and Robinson.– Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

Cardinals vs. Raiders

Cardinals – The Cardinals looked hopeless against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 in a 44-21 blowout loss. Can they avoid an 0-2 start? They have a tough task against the Raiders’ pass rush that features Chandler Jones, the Cardinals all-time sack leader who left in free agency in the offseason. Both teams had disappointing season openers. We will see who bounces back better. – Jess Root, Cards Wire

Raiders – The Raiders were able to compete with the Chargers in Week 1, but Derek Carr just was too careless with the football. But in Week 2, the Raiders should have a big advantage on offense as the Cardinals just allowed the Chiefs to total nearly 500 yards of offense and 44 points. Davante Adams should be in for a big game against the inexperienced secondary of the Raiders as he’ll have a juicy matchup against former Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

Texans vs. Broncos

Texans – Coach Lovie Smith has preached the gospel of a defense that cultivates takeaways, and Houston had a couple of blessings in their 20-20 Week 1 tie with the Indianapolis Colts. DE Jerry Hughes had an interception, and LB Christian Kirksey recovered a fumble. The Texans also generated pressure with 2.0 sacks. While the Texans offense was stymied with 299 yards total offense, the defense is coming up with big plays that make Houston more tolerable than last year. Given the Broncos lost two fumbles and were 0-4 in the red zone in Week 1, they may be ripe for Houston’s defense to have a few big highlights. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

Broncos – Javonte Williams is a star, both in real life and in fantasy football. Williams is extremely hard to tackle, which makes him a dynamic runner. He also has reliable hands and he’s shifty in space, making him a dangerous threat as a receiver out of the backfield. Williams caught 11 passes and totaled 108 yards from scrimmage in Week 1 despite playing in a shared backfield with Melvin Gordon. If not for any other reason, tune in to watch the Broncos just to enjoy watching Javonte Williams play football. – Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

Bengals vs. Cowboys

Bengals – The Bengals now have to answer Super Bowl hangover questions after an upset at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. But the good news? The Bengals turned the ball over five times, had several critical miscues on special teams due to an injury at long-snapper and were painfully rusty in all offensive facets. The only way to go is up and a late-afternoon kickoff against a Dak Prescott-less Cowboys team is a big chance to get in gear in an explosive manner. – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

– Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

Cowboys – Are you not entertained? The Cowboys plummeted in power rankings because they put up one of the worst offensive performances of Week 1 and then proceeded to lose their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury. Dallas thought addition by subtraction was the answer to the offense, but appeared to peel away too many petals. No one likes to admit it but everyone rubber necks the accident on the side of the highway. Plus, Micah Parsons. – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

Bears vs. Packers

Bears – When the Bears play the Packers, bad things tend to happen for Chicago, especially in prime time. The Bears have lost six straight and 15 of the last 17 meetings against Green Bay. But coming off a Week 1 upset against the 49ers, this Chicago group under Matt Eberflus is feeling confident. The defense held a talented San Francisco offense to just 10 points and Justin Fields impressed with his second-half comeback. If the Week 1 performance of Eberflus’ squad is any indication, this is a competitive team that’s going to play smart, disciplined football. And the hope is the Bears can finally turn the tide in this rivalry with the Packers, a team coming off a brutal season-opening loss to the Vikings. Could this finally be the year? – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Packers – The NFL’s oldest rivalry renews in primetime. The Packers have dominated the Bears in the Rodgers/Favre era, but Matt LaFleur’s team is attempting to bounce back after another humbling Week 1 defeat, while the Bears are flying high after sliding past the 49ers in one of biggest upsets of the opening weekend. This is an important game for the Packers, who don’t want to start 0-2 against the division. The home opener against a young Bears team provides a terrific opportunity to get things turned around on both sides of the ball. Remember, the Packers rattled off seven straight wins after starting 0-1 in 2021. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Titans vs. Bills

Titans – Despite an ugly start to the season and being massive underdogs for this game against the Bills, the Titans tend to play their best against the elite teams in the NFL. They’ve also won their previous two matchups against the Bills, with the 2021 contest being particularly exciting thanks to a last-second goal-line stand from Tennessee to win the game. Both offenses are capable of putting up points, which could make for yet another exciting game between these two teams. – Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

Bills – The Bills rolled in Week 1, right? If the defending champions Rams can’t stop them, what are the Titans going to do? Might as well just watch the other Monday game. Not so fast. For how successful the Bills have been in recent years, if there’s one team that has been an absolute thorn in the side of coach Sean McDermott’s team? It’s the Titans. Don’t expect this game to be some blowout, because Buffalo isn’t going to either. – Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

Vikings vs. Eagles

Vikings – The Jalen Reagor returning to Philadelphia storyline is fun but the real draw should be the the offensive battle. Jalen Hurts has improved each season for the Eagles but still has struggles driving the ball down the field. His early connection with A.J. Brown will be a major factor in this game, along with the best receiver in the league Justin Jefferson. Kirk Cousins did a great job getting him the ball and letting him wreak havoc over the Packers defense and that could be they key to leaving Philadelphia with a win. – Tyler Forness, Vikings Wire

Eagles – Justin Jefferson is coming home, sort of. The Eagles return to Lincoln Financial Field for a huge Monday night matchup against the Vikings. It’ll be a matchup of two of the NFC’s most explosive offenses and it’ll give fans and media in Philadelphia an upclose look at what they missed out. Jefferson is among the top three pass catchers on the planet and he should have been drafted by the Eagles, but semantics about how he’d fit in the offense pushed the team into drafting Jalen Reagor and the rest is history. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

