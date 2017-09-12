NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: Chiefs take top spot after impressive opener

The Patriots entered the 2017 season as the defending Super Bowl champions and many wondered whether New England could go undefeated this season.

That talk was quickly put to rest after the Chiefs went into Foxborough last Thursday and left with a 42-27 victory behind a record performance from rookie running back Kareem Hunt.

The Chiefs lost safety Eric Berry for the season with an Achilles injury, but were the most impressive team in Week 1.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Bengals were the only team to get shut out on opening weekend and the Colts looked abysmal with starting quarterback Andrew Luck still not fully healed from offseason shoulder surgery.





With Week 1 in the books, here are Omnisport’s Week 2 NFL power rankings.





1. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0): The Chiefs won the AFC West last season and were already considered a contender in the division as well. They served notice in Week 1 that they are a legitimate Super Bowl contender as well, though the Berry injury will hurt. They face the Eagles in their home opener on Sunday.

2. Green Bay Packers (1-0): The Packers defensive front dominated the Seahawks offensive line in a 17-9 victory at Lambeau Field. Next up for the Packers is a trip to Atlanta, where the Falcons shredded the Packers defense in last season’s NFC championship game. It’s a huge test for the Packers defense, but if they pass, Green Bay can take early control of the NFC.

3. Oakland Raiders (1-0): The Titans are the favorites to win the AFC South and the Raiders went into Tennessee and left with a convincing victory. Oakland has a balanced offense as Marshawn Lynch returned to his Beast Mode ways. The Raiders should roll Sunday against the hapless Jets.

4. Denver Broncos (1-0): The Broncos defense was great for the better part of Monday’s 24-21 win over the Chargers. Trevor Siemian was also impressive, accounting for all three touchdowns. The Broncos will stay home again this week to welcome the Cowboys on Sunday.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0): Carson Wentz looked great against the Redskins as the Eagles appear to be a true contenders in the NFC East. Going into Arrowhead Stadium will be a huge challenge.

6. Dallas Cowboys (1-0): Sure, Odell Beckham Jr. was out for the Giants, but the Cowboys defense was still outstanding in holding the Giants to just three points. The Cowboys offense, led by quarterback Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, was superb last season and, if the Dallas defense can match the offense’s play, the Cowboys could make a deep playoff run.

7. Atlanta Falcons (1-0): The Falcons had to hold off the Bears in Chicago, but there will be plenty of excitement Sunday as they welcome the Packers in the home opener at brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

8. Detroit Lions (1-0): Matthew Stafford was up to his magical ways against the Cardinals. After leading eight comeback wins last season, Stafford again brought the Lions back to beat the Cardinals. It’s not realistic to think Stafford can be clutch like that every week and the Lions would like to jump on the Giants early Monday night.

9. Baltimore Ravens (1-0): The Ravens were the only team to score a shutout with a 20-0 win over the Bengals. They’ll try to do it again this weekend against the Browns.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0): The Steelers maybe got more than they bargained for against the Browns, but still left Cleveland with a victory. They’ll have to be better this week against the visiting Vikings.

11. New England Patriots (0-1): The Patriots were stunned by the Chiefs, but always seem to bounce back following a loss. That could mean a big game for Bill Belichick’s group Sunday in New Orleans.

12. Minnesota Vikings (1-0): Sam Bradford was sharp and Stefon Diggs and Dalvin Cook were dynamic in Monday’s win over the Saints. The Vikings defense was again stout and will again need to play well against a talented Steelers offense.

13. Los Angeles Rams (1-0): It wasn’t surprising the Rams beat the Luck-less Colts, but the 46-9 margin of victory was an eye opener. The Rams defense scored three times and they should get Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald back this week against the Redskins as new head coach Sean McVay faces his old team.

14. Carolina Panthers (1-0): The Panthers rolled to an easy win against the hapless 49ers and should move to 2-0 against the Bills. It will be an emotional week for the Carolina players and coaches, facing off against former defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, who is now the Bills coach.

