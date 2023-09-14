NFL Week 2 picks: Can Rams upset 49ers? Chargers or Titans, who will remain winless?

(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Times NFL writer, Sam Farmer examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 9-7 (.563). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-9 (.438). All times Pacific.

Vikings (0-1) at Eagles (1-0)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs against the New England Patriots during a game on Sept. 10 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Eagles by 7. O/U: 49 1/2.

The Eagles didn’t play great in their opener but hung on to win. They’ll be better this week, and Minnesota has some vulnerabilities on defense. Tough to go on the road on a short week.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Vikings 20

Chargers (0-1) at Titans (0-1)

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler on the sideline before a game against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 10. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2

Line: Chargers by 3. O/U: 45.

The Titans are groping for an offensive identity, although their defense is going to play tough and coach Mike Vrabel will have them ready. The Chargers have too many offensive weapons, though.

Prediction: Chargers 24, Titans 17

Packers (1-0) at Falcons (1-0)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, right, runs with the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bears in Chicago on Sept. 10. (Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Packers by 1 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

The health of Packers running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) matters, though Green Bay should have the edge regardless. Its defense is solid and QB Jordan Love looked decisive and has big-play potential.

Prediction: Packers 23, Falcons 17

Read more: Aaron Rodgers suffered season-ending injury on turf. Now NFLPA is calling for grass fields

Raiders (1-0) at Bills (0-1)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass during a game against the New York Jets on Monday in East Rutherford, N.J. (Rusty Jones / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bills by 9 1/2. O/U: 47.

Bills QB Josh Allen isn’t going to play poorly two weeks in a row. The Bills are going to be motivated to reboot at home and get that loss to the Jets out of their system. But Raiders aren’t pushovers.

Prediction: Bills 28, Raiders 20

Ravens (1-0) at Bengals (0-1)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw the ball against the Cleveland Browns on Sep. 10 in Cleveland. (Kirk Irwin / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bengals by 3 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.

The Ravens already are banged up, including injuries that should sideline their starting left tackle and center. As with Buffalo, the Bengals are too good to flop two weeks in a row. Tight divisional game.

Prediction: Bengals 23, Ravens 20

Seahawks (0-1) at Lions (1-0)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) calls out a play during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 7 in Kansas City, Mo. (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Lions by 5 1/2. O/U: 47.

After getting clocked by the Rams, the Seahawks travel to face what might be the league’s most physical team. The Lions are rested after that big win at Kansas City and keep it rolling in their home opener.

Prediction: Lions 27, Seahawks 21

Bears (0-1) at Buccaneers (1-0)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans leaves the field after a game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 10 in Minneapolis. (Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Buccaneers by 3. O/U: 41 1/2.

QB Baker Mayfield is finding a comfortable cruising altitude, and the Buccaneers fan base is behind him. Coach Todd Bowles will find a way to minimize the damage Chicago QB Justin Fields can do.

Prediction: Buccaneers 21, Bears 13

Read more: Ultimate SoCal NFL sports bar guide: Find out where to watch your team

Chiefs (0-1) at Jaguars (1-0)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. runs during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 10 in Indianapolis. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Chiefs by 3. O/U: 51 1/2.

Could the defending champions get stunned two weeks in a row? Jacksonville has that young, fast, aggressive defense that could get the job done, whether or not tight end Travis Kelce comes back.

Prediction: Jaguars 27, Chiefs 24

Colts (0-1) at Texans (0-1)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. runs during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 10 in Indianapolis. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Colts by 1. O/U: 40.

Neither of these teams gives off playoff vibes, so they’re pretty evenly matched. Couple of first-round rookie quarterbacks who are going to have their growing pains. Indianapolis looks a hair better.

Prediction: Colts 20, Texans 17

49ers (1-0) at Rams (1-0)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle plays during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, on Sept. 10. (Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: 49ers by 8. O/U: 44.

This matchup looked lopsided, but the Rams showed fight in Seattle. This is the elite Matthew Stafford of two years ago. 49ers QB Brock Purdy picked up where he left off last season and has lots of weapons.

Prediction: 49ers 23, Rams 21

Giants (0-1) at Cardinals (0-1)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys, on Sept. 10 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Giants by 6. O/U: 39 1/2.

The Cardinals played better than expected in their opener, fueled by a strong defensive performance. But that offense is going to get worked over by Wink Martindale’s defense, and New York cruises.

Prediction: Giants 28, Cardinals 13

Read more: Former NFL Media journalist Jim Trotter sues league for racial discrimination

Jets (1-0) at Cowboys (1-0)

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs with the ball during a game against the New York Giants on Sept. 10 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 2

Line: Cowboys by 9 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.

The Dallas defense is going to be a big problem for everyone, and Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is high on that list. New York’s defense is swarming too, so this could be a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Cowboys 20, Jets 13

Commanders (1-0) at Broncos (0-1)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Broncos by 3 1/2. O/U: 38 1/2.

QB Russell Wilson looked better than last season, and it’s hard to imagine Broncos coach Sean Payton starting 0-2, even though Washington’s defense is better than what Denver saw from the Raiders.

Prediction: Broncos 17, Commanders 14

Dolphins (1-0) at Patriots (0-1)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws under pressure from Chargers rushers at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 10. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4

Line: Dolphins by 2. O/U: 46 1/2.

Coordinator Bill O’Brien is a big upgrade for the Patriots’ offense, and they’re not rolling over at home. But Miami has unreal speed on offense that’s really difficult to contain. Somebody will get open.

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Patriots 21

Saints (1-0) at Panthers (0-1)

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half on Sept. 10 in New Orleans. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

Monday, 4:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Line: Saints by 3. O/U: 40 1/2.

The New Orleans front seven is a lot to contend with, especially for Carolina rookie QB Bryce Young, who is good but finding his way. Saints’ Derek Carr was good enough last week and has weapons.

Prediction: Saints 27, Panthers 14

Browns (1-0) at Steelers (0-1)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws the ball during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sep. 10 in Cleveland. (Kirk Irwin / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Channel 7

Line: Browns by 2 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.

The Steelers will look better than in their opener, but Cleveland’s defense is really tough. Losing All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin is a big setback for the Browns; lot of pressure on his rookie replacement.

Prediction: Browns 24, Steelers 13

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.