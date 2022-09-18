NFL Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Lions

The Washington Commanders are looking to begin the season 2-0 for the first time since 2011 as they face the Detroit Lions in Week 2. The Commanders defeated the Jaguars in Week 1, while the Lions dropped their season opener, 38-35, to the Eagles.

This Week 2 game is a toss-up with the sportsbooks. The Lions opened as slight favorites over the Commanders and now are only 0.5-point favorites.

How do the experts view this weekend’s game?

According to NFL Pick Watch, 64% of the experts picking Sunday’s game believe the Lions will defeat the Commanders. This is a bit of a surprise. Not the Lions being favorites, but 64% of the pickers choosing the Lions. The game could truly go either way.

In some good news for the Lions, running back D’Andre Swift will play. However, center Frank Ragnow will miss the game.

The Commanders added Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen back to the injury report Saturday and promoted a defensive tackle from the practice squad. Allen is likely a game-time decision.

