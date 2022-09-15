NFL week 2 picks: Chargers beat Chiefs; Rams, Raiders bounce back
The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Record last week: 10-5-1 (.667). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-7 (.563). All times Pacific.
Chargers (1-0) at Chiefs (1-0)
Thursday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: Amazon Prime, Channel 11 (locally).
Line: Chiefs by 4 1/2. O/U: 54 1/2.
Derwin James on Travis Kelce will be far more effective than anything the Cardinals did in the opener. That will free those pass rushers to zero in on Patrick Mahomes. L.A. has won three of four in K.C.
Prediction: Chargers 27, Chiefs 24
Dolphins (1-0) at Ravens (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Ravens by 3 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.
Tua Tagovailoa is accurate enough on the short stuff and has the weapons to stretch the field. Baltimore couldn’t run the ball last week and has problems on the left side of its offensive line.
Prediction: Dolphins 24, Ravens 20
Jets (0-1) at Browns (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Browns by 5 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.
A healthy Jacoby Brissett can get the job done, especially when he’s backed up by that impressive defense. The Browns will run it like crazy, just like in Week 1, and handle this one at home.
Prediction: Browns 30, Jets 17
Colts (0-0-1) at Jaguars (0-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Colts by 4 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.
The Colts have to be fuming after having to scramble back to tie Houston — and that was after Matt Ryan threw for 352 and Jonathan Taylor ran for 161. Young Jaguars aren’t quite there yet.
Prediction: Colts 27, Jaguars 20
Patriots (0-1) at Steelers (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Patriots by 2 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.
Huge win for Steelers last week but not going to be a lot of games with a 5-0 turnover advantage. Bill Belichick has a history of giving them problems and his teams rarely have back-to-back losses.
Prediction: Patriots 23, Steelers 20
Commanders (1-0) at Lions (0-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Lions by 1 1/2. O/U: 48 1/2.
Carson Wentz gave the Commanders reason for hope in the opener, but there’s no telling from week to week with him. Lions win on the strength of their rush, offensive line and running game.
Prediction: Lions 27, Commanders 24
Buccaneers (1-0) at Saints (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Buccaneers by 2 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.
The Saints have beaten the Buccaneers in seven of last eight meetings. Can Tampa Bay run the way it did against Dallas against a New Orleans defense that will be swarming Tom Brady?
Prediction: Saints 24, Buccaneers 21
Panthers (0-1) at Giants (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Giants by 1 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.
Saquon Barkley looked like the old Saquon Barkley in the opener against Tennessee, racking up 194 all-purpose yards. Carolina could figure it out, but it feels as if the Giants will keep it rolling.
Prediction: Giants 30, Panthers 24
Falcons (0-1) at Rams (1-0)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Rams by 10 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.
The Rams were embarrassed in opener and have had a lot of time to think about getting Cam Akers and Allen Robinson more involved in the offense. Falcons will bear the brunt of that in Week 2.
Prediction: Rams 30, Falcons 20
Seahawks (1-0) at 49ers (0-1)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: 49ers by 9 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.
Seahawks won their Super Bowl last week by sending Russell Wilson home in defeat. The 49ers were humiliated at Chicago and, behind their running game, should bounce back in home opener.
Prediction: 49ers 31, Seahawks 17
Bengals (0-1) at Cowboys (0-1)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Bengals by 7 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.
The Cowboys couldn’t run or throw it against Tampa Bay, and that was with Dak Prescott. Won’t get much better this week. The Bengals are a lot better than they showed in their five-turnover debut.
Prediction: Bengals 30, Cowboys 13
Texans (0-0-1) at Broncos (0-1)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Broncos by 9 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.
Another team embarrassed in Week 1, the Broncos are loaded with talent and figure to rebound. Their highly regarded defense fell flat in Seattle, but do the Texans have anyone who can take advantage?
Prediction: Broncos 31, Texans 20
Cardinals (0-1) at Raiders (0-1)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 716.
Line: Raiders by 4 1/2. O/U: 51 1/2.
The Raiders did a lousy job of protecting Derek Carr last week, and he seemed to be forcing throws to Davante Adams. Regardless, this will come down to Raiders’ DL versus Cardinals’ OL — a mismatch.
Prediction: Raiders 30, Cardinals 20
Bears (1-0) at Packers (0-1)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Packers by 9 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.
More than anything, that monsoon helped the Bears in Week 1. The Packers have issues but can run. Plus, they won’t have to worry about Justin Jefferson this week and they’re back at Lambeau.
Prediction: Packers 31, Bears 17
Titans (0-1) at Bills (1-0)
Monday, 4:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Bills by 9 1/2. O/U: 48 1/2.
Great as he was in the opener, Josh Allen won’t slice and dice the Tennessee defense quite as much. Buffalo should be able to shut down whatever passing game Tennessee can muster.
Prediction: Bills 27, Titans 21
Vikings (1-0) at Eagles (1-0)
Monday, 5:30 p.m.
TV: Channel 7.
Line: Eagles by 11/2. O/U: 511/2.
Week 2 starts and ends with a terrific matchup. Minnesota’s offense will carve up a lot of defenses this season, but with the Eagles’ front and those corners, they are really tough. Hard place to play too.
Prediction: Eagles 24, Vikings 20
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.