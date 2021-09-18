NFL Week 2: New Orleans Saints advantages vs. Carolina Panthers

On paper, the New Orleans Saints have almost every advantage over their Week 2 opponent. Their roster is stronger from top to bottom than the Carolina Panthers’, and they have the benefit of experience on their side. But a series of injuries to key positions will be challenging, as will a cluster of breakthrough COVID-19 cases among vaccinated coaches.

Still, it’s worth scouting out Carolina to see how they stack up with the Saints. So I went to Anthony Rizzuti over at Panthers Wire to see what the other side is thinking. Here’s how we broke down which team has an advantage in the most important categories: quarterback play, line of scrimmage, turnovers, situational football (third downs, red zone efficiency), and injuries. Get up to speed: