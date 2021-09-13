NFL Week 2 odds: Opening betting lines, point spread for every game

NFL odds: Opening Week 2 betting lines for every game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season doesn't end until Monday night when the Baltimore Ravens play the Las Vegas Raiders, but for sports bettors, it's already time to look ahead to Week 2.

The Week 2 schedule has several exciting matchups, including a bunch of divisional games that should be quite competitive.

Week 1 saw underdogs enjoy plenty of success, covering the spread in 11 of the 15 games played through Sunday.

Week 2 will open with five road favorites, headlined by the San Francisco 49ers traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. Both teams are 1-0. Another interesting matchup is the New England Patriots playing the rival New York Jets at MetLife Stadium as 5-point favorites. New England has beaten New York in 10 consecutive meetings.

There are two excellent games in the late afternoon window on Sunday as well.

The Tennessee Titans face the tough task of going into Seattle to take on the Seahawks after losing in embarrassing fashion to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. The Dallas Cowboys also will travel to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to play the Chargers. The Chargers are trying to start 2-0 for the first time since 2012.

Here are the opening spreads for the Week 2 games -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Thursday, Sept. 16

New York Giants at Washington Football Team (-4)

Sunday, Sept. 19

Denver Broncos (-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills (-3.5) at Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots (-5) at New York Jets

Story continues

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns (-11.5)

New Orleans Saints (-3) at Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-13.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals (-4)

Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks (-5.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5)

Monday, Sept. 20

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-10.5)