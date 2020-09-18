NFL Week 2 odds: Eagles-Rams point spread has been a roller-coaster ride all week

Eagles-Rams point spread has been a roller-coaster ride all week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles’ Week 1 head-scratcher is in the rearview mirror.

Here’s the good news as we look forward to Week 2 versus the Rams: Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is 4-0 in home openers. The Birds have won six in a row against the Rams, including the most recent wins coming on the road in 2017 and 2018. Of course, 2017 was the game Carson Wentz got knocked out in that led to Nick Foles saving the day en route to a Super Bowl title.

Per PointsBet, the Eagles opened up as 3.5-point favorites. That number quickly shifted to L.A. being favored by 1.5 points. However, the Eagles are now back to being 1-point favorites.

Last week, the Rams opened as underdogs to the Cowboys before the line shifted to the Rams as 1-point favorites before kickoff. Under Pederson, the Eagles are 2-2 against the spread (ATS) in home openers. In the last 15 meetings, the Rams have been anything but ram tough against the Birds. Philly is 12-2-1 ATS in those matchups.

A lot of talk always seems to focus on the difficulty West Coast teams have when flying to the East. The Rams have debunked that theory, going 6-1 straight up (5-2 ATS) in the early games on the road dating back to 2017 (Jared Goff’s second season). This includes games in both the Eastern and Central time zones. As for just early games in the Eastern time zone since 2017, the Rams are 4-0 SU and ATS.

Goff and Wentz will forever be linked as they were the top two players selected in the 2016 draft. Goff is 0-2 in his career against the Eagles, while Wentz has faced the Rams only once in the aforementioned 2017 contest. Goff’s over/under on passing yards is listed at 276.5 yards, while Wentz is at 257.5. In 2019, Goff threw for a shade under 300 yards per game in eight road contests, whereas Wentz threw for a little over 264 yards per game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Looking at Wentz’s receiving targets, tight end Dallas Goedert is hoping to build off his eight receptions, 101 receiving yards effort from last Sunday. His over/under is set at 42.5. Zach Ertz has an over/under of 46.5 yards. Last week, he had only three receptions for 18 yards with a key drop late in the game. It’s also worth noting both Goedert and Ertz did score versus the Washington Football Team.

Then there’s that Aaron Donald guy, whose pass rush will certainly affect the Eagles' passing game and determine just how productive the offense will be in Week 2.

Lining up on the other side, the Eagles are faced with dealing with the wide receiving tandem of Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Woods’ over/under on receiving yards is 67.5 and Kupp is at 58.5. Last week, Woods racked up 105 yards while Kupp was held to 40. We shall see this weekend if the Eagles' secondary can replicate its Week 1 performance in which it held Washington’s Terry McLaurin to just 61 receiving yards.

So, the Eagles head into Sunday’s game in what I wouldn’t say is a must-win but it’s pretty close. The schedule isn’t getting easier and top draft pick Joe Burrow and the Bengals will have extra rest in Week 3 coming off a Thursday night game.

For now, the message for the Birds is simple: "Beat L.A.!"