NFL Week 2 Monday Night Football: Browns RB Nick Chubb carted off with knee injury in loss to Steelers, Saints top Panthers

The Saints spoiled Bryce Young's home debut and beat the Panthers 20-17 in the first 'Monday Night Football' game in Week 2

ESPN opted not to show the replay after Browns RB Nick Chubb took a shot to his left knee against the Steelers on Monday night. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns got off to a horrible start in their half of the “Monday Night Football” doubleheader to close out Week 2.

Not only did Deshaun Watson throw a pick-six on the very first play of the night in their 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field with a horrible knee injury. It was so bad that ESPN quickly opted not to show the replay, and the crowd at Acrisure Stadium audibly gasped when it was shown on the screens in Pittsburgh.

Chubb, early in the second half, took a direct shot to his left knee on a run near the end zone. He was quickly carted off after remaining down for quite some time, and ruled out almost instantly.

Joe Buck: "I am told that the replay of Nick Chubb getting injured is not to be seen."



The groan from the Pittsburgh crowd probably tells us all we need to know. Chubb was carted off.



Minkah Fitzpatrick was also hurt on the play but was later seen on Pittsburgh's bench. pic.twitter.com/QGYMKzuFBy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 19, 2023

The Browns still scored on the drive, thanks to a three-yard pass from Watson to Jerome Ford — who also punched in a two-point conversion to give them a four-point cushion. Watson initially threw a pick-six on a tipped ball that Alex Highsmith ran back for 30 yards.

The Steelers retook the lead after Kenny Pickett found George Pickens for a huge 71-yard touchdown pass, though the Browns cut into it with a 55-yard field goal right before halftime. Pittsburgh took a 16-14 lead at the break. After bouncing back and forth in the third, the Steelers retook the lead late in the fourth after T.J. Watt — who became the team's all-time sacks leader earlier in the night — ran back a fumble forced by Highsmith 17 yards for a touchdown. The Steelers then shut down Watson and held on for the four-point win.

In the other “Monday Night Football” matchup, Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers struggled to get much of anything going against the New Orleans Saints. After the Saints took a 6-3 lead at halftime in Charlotte, the Panthers tied it up 6-6 midway through the third quarter.

It wasn’t until Chris Olave hauled in a wild one-handed grab to set up a two-yard touchdown run that New Orleans was finally able to take a sizable lead.

The Saints got back into scoring position late in the fourth quarter after Carr found R Shaheed for a 45-yard grab, which set up another Jones touchdown. That put New Orleans up 20-9. While Young finally got a touchdown drive going with a toss to Adam Thielen, and the Panthers converted the two-point conversion, it was too late. The Saints held on to take the 20-17 win. The Panthers are now 0-2 on the season after they dropped their season opener against the Atlanta Falcons 24-10 last week. Carr and the Saints are 2-0.

