NFL Week 2: Lions hope to snap one streak, extend three others

When the Detroit Lions host the Washington Commanders in Week 2, a few streaks are on the line. And while going streaking in downtown Detroit is not something that should be done by the fans, for the Lions, keeping three streaks actively rolling will definitely give the Ford Field faithful reasons to want to. Breaking the other streak the Lions bring into Sunday’s game would do wonders in building confidence in the young Lions and the Brad Holmes/Dan Campbell regime.

Amon-Ra St. Brown prodigious production

St. Brown is in the midst of one of the most prolific production streaks by any wide receiver in NFL history. The second-year wideout has caught at least eight passes in seven straight games dating back to his rookie year. That’s the third-longest streak in the history of the NFL.

St. Brown can seize a record all to himself on Sunday, too. If St. Brown hauls in at least eight receptions and scores a touchdown, it’s the sixth straight game No. 14 has done that. No other receiver has matched that in NFL history.

Touchdowns in every quarter

This one from the Lions own PR department is a wild one,

Dating back to last season, the @Lions have scored touchdowns in 11 consecutive quarters, which is the longest active streak in the @NFL and a new franchise record.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/6Fh13GJMB3 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) September 16, 2022

The Lions got into the end zone in every quarter of the Week 1 loss to the Eagles. They scored a touchdown in every quarter of the Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers to close out last season, and in the final three quarters of the loss in Seattle a week earlier.

The Week 2 blues

This is the streak the Lions need to cease on Sunday. Week 2 has been a house of horrors for the Lions lately.

2021: Loss to Packers 35-17

2020: Loss to Packers 42-21

2019: Win over Chargers 13-10

2018: Loss to 49ers 30-27

The Lions did win in 2017 in Week 2, but that snapped a five-year losing streak in the second game. Detroit is just 5-16 in Week 2 games this century.

Success vs. Washington

No matter what they’ve been called over the years, the team from Washington has really struggled when playing Detroit lately. The Lions have captured five of the last six meetings between the two franchises dating back to 2009.

In fact, that 2009 matchup snapped the Lions winless streak that dated back to 2007. Detroit hasn’t lost at home to Washington since that winless 2008 campaign.

