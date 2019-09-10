NFL Week 2 Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation.
You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.
Panthers TE Greg Olsen (back) should be considered very questionable for Thursday night football. Olsen said he "plans" to suit up, but added that the short week is "not ideal." Talented second-year TE Ian Thomas would be expected to play the majority of the offense's snaps if Olsen is ultimately unable to suit up.
Bengals RB Joe Mixon (ankle) is dealing with a low-grade sprain after getting rolled up on in Week 1. Coach Zac Taylor is calling it a day-to-day injury. Mixon is tentatively expected to suit up Sunday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Giovani Bernard get more work than usual.
Both Browns QB Baker Mayfield (hand) and WR Rashard Higgins (ankle) are fully expected to suit up for the team's Monday night matchup against the Jets.
Colts WR Devin Funchess (collarbone) has landed on the injured reserve list. The likes of Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, Chester Rogers and intriguing second-year WR Deon Cain are expected to each see additional snaps during Funchess' absence.
Jaguars QB Nick Foles (collarbone) has landed on the IR, so the offense will move forward with rookie Gardner Minshew under center for their Week 2 matchup against the Texans.
Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (collarbone) reportedly doesn't need surgery, but he's still expected to miss a few weeks. Rookie second-round WR Mecole Hardman is expected to be the biggest beneficiary from Hill's absence in terms of additional snaps.
Stud Jets LB C.J. Mosley (groin) and No. 3 overall pick DL Quinnen Williams (ankle) are each banged up, which could be troublesome come Monday night against Nick Chubb and company.
Eagles DT Malik Jackson (foot) has been placed on the IR. Fletcher Cox and Timmy Jernigan are more than capable of picking up the slack, but the depth of arguably the league's best defensive line has taken a hit.
Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) is reportedly expected to be fine for the team's Week 2 matchup against the Seahawks. Coach Mike Tomlin added that he's "optimistic" JuJu will be available. He'll likely be limited throughout the week, but the Steelers' No. 1 WR is fully expected to suit up Sunday after his X-rays came back negative.
49ers RB Tevin Coleman (ankle) is dealing with the dreaded high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple games. Look for Matt Breida to work as the backfield's 1A back, with Raheem Mostert and potentially Jeff Wilson also seeing some snaps.
Redskins RB Derrius Guice (knee) is reportedly dealing with a meniscus injury and hopes to return in a "few weeks." Adrian Peterson will replace Guice as the offense's early-down workhorse, but pass-down RB Chris Thompson will also be plenty involved.
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.
Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!