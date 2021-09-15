NFL Week 2: Initial injury report for Saints vs. Panthers

The New Orleans Saints had an unfortunate week on the injury front. Center Erik McCoy left the Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers with an apparent leg injury, Marshon Lattimore injured his thumb to the point of needing surgery.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander also made an unexpected appearance on the injured list with an elbow injury. Defensive end Marcus Davenport was also present on the list after suffering a strain to his pectoral muscle.

Rookie Pete Werner and C.J. Gardner-Johnson also found themselves on the report, unexpectedly.

This initial injury report is not a fun one to see for Saints fans, but the team’s depth helped propel them to a beat down of the Packers last Sunday. They will be hoping for more of the same for the next few weeks.

Here is the initial injury report for both teams:

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status LB Kwon Alexander, elbow DNP CB Marshon Lattimore, hand DNP DE Marcus Davenport, shoulder DNP DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, calf DNP C Erik McCoy, calf DNP QB Trevor Semien, illness DNP DB PJ Williams, back DNP LB Pete Werner, hamstring DNP DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, knee Limited LB Chase Hansen, groin Limited

Carolina Panthers Injury Report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status G Pat Elflein, hip Limited DT DaQuan Jones, groin Limited G John Miller, illness Limited S Justin Burris, neck Full S Sean Chandler, hamstring Full WR Shi Smith, shoulder Full

