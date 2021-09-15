NFL Week 2: Initial injury report for Saints vs. Panthers

Kade Kistner
·1 min read
The New Orleans Saints had an unfortunate week on the injury front. Center Erik McCoy left the Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers with an apparent leg injury, Marshon Lattimore injured his thumb to the point of needing surgery.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander also made an unexpected appearance on the injured list with an elbow injury. Defensive end Marcus Davenport was also present on the list after suffering a strain to his pectoral muscle.

Rookie Pete Werner and C.J. Gardner-Johnson also found themselves on the report, unexpectedly.

This initial injury report is not a fun one to see for Saints fans, but the team’s depth helped propel them to a beat down of the Packers last Sunday. They will be hoping for more of the same for the next few weeks.

Here is the initial injury report for both teams:

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

LB Kwon Alexander, elbow

DNP

CB Marshon Lattimore, hand

DNP

DE Marcus Davenport, shoulder

DNP

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, calf

DNP

C Erik McCoy, calf

DNP

QB Trevor Semien, illness

DNP

DB PJ Williams, back

DNP

LB Pete Werner, hamstring

DNP

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, knee

Limited

LB Chase Hansen, groin

Limited

Carolina Panthers Injury Report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

G Pat Elflein, hip

Limited

DT DaQuan Jones, groin

Limited

G John Miller, illness

Limited

S Justin Burris, neck

Full

S Sean Chandler, hamstring

Full

WR Shi Smith, shoulder

Full

