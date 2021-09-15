NFL Week 2: Initial injury report for Saints vs. Panthers
The New Orleans Saints had an unfortunate week on the injury front. Center Erik McCoy left the Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers with an apparent leg injury, Marshon Lattimore injured his thumb to the point of needing surgery.
Linebacker Kwon Alexander also made an unexpected appearance on the injured list with an elbow injury. Defensive end Marcus Davenport was also present on the list after suffering a strain to his pectoral muscle.
Rookie Pete Werner and C.J. Gardner-Johnson also found themselves on the report, unexpectedly.
This initial injury report is not a fun one to see for Saints fans, but the team’s depth helped propel them to a beat down of the Packers last Sunday. They will be hoping for more of the same for the next few weeks.
Here is the initial injury report for both teams:
New Orleans Saints Injury Report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
LB Kwon Alexander, elbow
DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore, hand
DNP
DE Marcus Davenport, shoulder
DNP
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, calf
DNP
C Erik McCoy, calf
DNP
QB Trevor Semien, illness
DNP
DB PJ Williams, back
DNP
LB Pete Werner, hamstring
DNP
DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, knee
Limited
LB Chase Hansen, groin
Limited
Carolina Panthers Injury Report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
G Pat Elflein, hip
Limited
DT DaQuan Jones, groin
Limited
G John Miller, illness
Limited
S Justin Burris, neck
Full
S Sean Chandler, hamstring
Full
WR Shi Smith, shoulder
Full
