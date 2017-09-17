NFL Week 2 inactive players lists

Here are the inactive players for Week 1 of the NFL’s regular season slate, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:

 

Sunday’s early slate

Vikings (1-0) at Steelers (1-0)



Patriots (0-1) at Saints (0-1)



Eagles (1-0) at Chiefs (1-0)



Browns (0-1) at Ravens (1-0)



Bears (0-1) at Buccaneers (0-0)



Titans (0-1) at Jaguars (1-0)