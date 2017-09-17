NFL Week 2 inactive players lists

Here are the inactive players for Week 1 of the NFL’s regular season slate, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:
Sunday’s early slate
Vikings (1-0) at Steelers (1-0)
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 17, 2017
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 17, 2017
Patriots (0-1) at Saints (0-1)
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 17, 2017
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 17, 2017
Eagles (1-0) at Chiefs (1-0)
#Eagles inactives for #PHIvsKC:
CB Darby, WR Gibson, WR Johnson, DE Means, DT Vaeao, G Warmack
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 17, 2017
#Chiefs inactives today:
QB Tyler Bray
CB DJ White
LB Reggie Ragland
OL Jordan Devey
OL Parker Ehinger
WR Jehu Chesson
DL Jarvis Jenkins
— BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) September 17, 2017
Browns (0-1) at Ravens (1-0)
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 17, 2017
Today’s inactives:
WR Chris Moore
CB Jaylen Hill
DT Willie Henry
OL Jermaine Eluemunor
OLB Za’Darius Smith
DE Bronson Kaufusi
DE C. Wormley
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 17, 2017
Bears (0-1) at Buccaneers (0-0)
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 17, 2017
#Bucs Inactives
#35 CB J. Elliott
#56 DE J. Smith
#59 LB D. Bond
#66 T L. Wester
#68 C J. Hawley
#82 TE A. Auclair
#94 DL W. Clarke
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) September 17, 2017
Titans (0-1) at Jaguars (1-0)
— #JaxAsOne (@Jaguars) September 17, 2017
.@Titans inactives: Kalan Reed, Tye Smith, Johnathan Cyprien, Josh Carraway, Nate Palmer, Corey Levin, Kevin Dodd
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 17, 2017
