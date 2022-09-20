NFL Week 2: Former Vols’ stats
Week 2 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.
The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Week 3 games will be contested Sept. 22-26.
Tennessee football: Former Vols on 2022 NFL active rosters
Colleges with most players on Week 1 NFL rosters
NFL Week 1: Former Vols’ stats
NFL preseason Week 3: Former Vols’ stats
NFL preseason Week 2: Former Vols’ stats
NFL preseason Week 1: Former Vols’ stats
Each week, Vols Wire will look at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.
Week 2 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.
Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): Inactive
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Kendal Vickers: (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 tackle, 3 assists
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Trey Smith: (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 4 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Inactive
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks); 3 tackles
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks): Inactive
Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 1 reception, 4 receiving yards
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 3 tackles
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Velus Jones Jr.: (Chicago Bears): Inactive
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Joshua Dobbs (Cleveland Browns): Did not play
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston Texans): Played, no stats
(AP Photo)
Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 10 rushing attempts, 41 rushing yards, 1 kickoff return, 27 return yards
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 3 tackles
Syndication: The Record
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): Inactive
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 2 tackles, 3 assists
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints): Played, no stats
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports