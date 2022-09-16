Week 2 Fantasy Preview: Does Aaron Jones have an AJ Dillon problem?
Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens for this week’s fantasy preview, and the two guys go through every single game (besides Thursday’s Chargers/Chiefs matchup) and tell you what they’re going to be looking for when they watch.
01:00 Buccaneers @ Saints
08:40 Cardinals @ Raiders
15:25 Dolphins @ Ravens
20:15 Commanders @ Lions
28:15 Panthers @ Giants
34:00 Falcons @ Rams
39:55 Seahawks @ 49ers
45:05 Colts @ Jaguars
48:45 Bengals @ Cowboys
52:05 Texans @ Broncos
55:50 Patriots @ Steelers
58:20 Jets @ Browns
63:30 SNF Bears @ Packers
70:50 MNF Titans @ Bills
74:00 MNF Vikings @ Eagles
