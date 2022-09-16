Week 2 Fantasy Preview: Does Aaron Jones have an AJ Dillon problem?

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens
·1 min read

Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens for this week’s fantasy preview, and the two guys go through every single game (besides Thursday’s Chargers/Chiefs matchup) and tell you what they’re going to be looking for when they watch.

01:00 Buccaneers @ Saints

08:40 Cardinals @ Raiders

15:25 Dolphins @ Ravens

20:15 Commanders @ Lions

28:15 Panthers @ Giants

34:00 Falcons @ Rams

39:55 Seahawks @ 49ers

45:05 Colts @ Jaguars

48:45 Bengals @ Cowboys

52:05 Texans @ Broncos

55:50 Patriots @ Steelers

58:20 Jets @ Browns

63:30 SNF Bears @ Packers

70:50 MNF Titans @ Bills

74:00 MNF Vikings @ Eagles

