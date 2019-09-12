NFL Week 2 Expert Picks Against the Spread
After a crazy opening slate this past weekend, we have a very intriguing Week 2 slate in the NFL, including one game featuring a historic spread. Below are our experts picking the games against the spread this season.
Jacob Feldman, SI Media Staff Writer
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor, Co-Host of The MMQB Gambling Show
Max Meyer, Producer, SI Gambling Vertical
Jimmy Traina, SI Media Columnist, Co-Host of The MMQB Gambling Show
Season-long standings
Meyer: 9-6-1
Gramling 7-8-1
Traina 7-8-1
Feldman 6-9-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6.5)
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-3)
Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Detroit Lions
Buffalo Bills (-2) at New York Giants
Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5)
New England Patriots (-18.5) at Miami Dolphins
Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) at Washington Redskins
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-8.5)
Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)
San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1)
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-3)
Kansas City Chiefs (-8) at Oakland Raiders
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-3)
Chicago Bears (-2) at Denver Broncos
Philadelphia Eagles (-1) at Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at New York Jets