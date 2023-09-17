NFL Week 2 early games live tracker: Chiefs headed toward first win of season
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs don't want to start the season 0-2, and at this point, it doesn't look like they will.
Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for the star tight end's first touchdown of the season, and the Chiefs lead the Jacksonville Jaguars 14-6 in the third quarter of their playoff rematch.
MAHOMES TO KELCE IS BACK
— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we update you on the latest news, scores and injuries from Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. In addition to the Chiefs and Jaguars, the early slate in Week 2 also features the Seattle Seahawks at the Detroit Lions, the Baltimore Ravens at the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chicago Bears at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Indianapolis Colts at the Houston Texans, the Green Bay Packers at the Atlanta Falcons, the Las Vegas Raiders at the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers at the Tennessee Titans.