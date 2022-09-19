NFL Week 2 drip check: Derrick Henry's global getup, Trevor Lawrence goes for comfy chic

Each week in the NFL is an opportunity for players to make a statement on and off the field. The league has lifted uniform rules so teams can have alternate helmets and a variety of colors for their jerseys.

But before the game, player arrivals have become catwalks of their own. This includes players showing up in outfits and accessories meant to turn heads. Some go big like Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson, wearing top of the line suits and designer sneakers. While others take a more subtle approach to their game day fit, such as Seattle Seahawks lineman Poona Ford who — instead of going aspirational — went inspirational, donning a T-shirt with a powerful message.

Here's the Drip Check for Week 2 of the NFL:

Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry showed up with the swag for the Monday Night matchup against the Buffalo Bills. He opted for Louis Vuitton head to toe. His breezy shirt and pants set featured the label's signature blossom print and a touch of geography. The running back pulled out the purple from the mountains on the outfit with his matching Millionaires shades. He topped it off with a purple and black baseball cap that read "Malletier," a reminder of the fashion house's origins as a luggage maker.

Micah Parsons is having fun so far this season, taking time to play rock, paper, scissors with fans after the season opener, but he showed up to the Dallas Cowboys home game against the Cincinnati Bengals ready for business. His dark double breasted suit with a grid pattern paired with dark shades and leather Chelsea boots said, "Don't mess with me."

This is one you have to look closely at to fully appreciate each layer of greatness. The Kansas City Chiefs posted a video of wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. showing off a graphic t-shirt, paying homage to Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce. The gesture to a teammate is charming. But what's really great is Hardman's jersey, a tribute to Aaliyah featuring the late pop star in her iconic Tommy Hilfiger bandeau top.

Story continues

Joe Burrow boarded the team plane to Dallas wearing a burgundy grid-patterned jacket with burgundy pants and the Jordan 1 Bordeaux sneakers. While the pants are a little wrinkled and regular, the gray and black Louis Vuitton duffel bag reminded the haters he's still Joey B.

Micheal Clemons

New York Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons might be a rookie, but he arrived to the game against the Cleveland Browns with an outfit that said grown. He tucked a dark button-up into gray slacks with a simple belt. A gray panama hat and single gold chain finished off the look.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye went all purple for his game day fit. He chose a lavender lapel-less jacket with matching pants. The Nike SB Purple Lobster sneakers are the icing on the cake. Is it obnoxious? Yes. Is it great? Yes.

That Week 2 drip.🔥 pic.twitter.com/VW9ERwGrrJ — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 17, 2022

Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence has been a fan of adidas for quite a while now. He signed with the athletic company in 2021 prior to getting drafted No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now that he's making the big bucks, he can show off the Three Stripes' collaboration with Gucci. On Sunday, the quarterback opted for a purple and red bowling shirt that featured both brands' logos in an interlocking pattern. Très chic.

Poona Ford

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford took the opportunity to share an important message with fans as he entered Levi's Stadium to face the San Francisco 49ers. His black T-shirt said, "Mental Health is Real" and provided a faux number with a reminder of what's important in life: 1-800-CHECK-ON-YOUR-DAWGS

Spread the message. Check on your people.



Mental Health is Real. pic.twitter.com/wdQJHDgOc3 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 18, 2022

Donte Jackson

If anyone did, Donte Jackson brought the drip. He showed up to the Carolina Panthers game against the New York Giants in a well-tailored maroon suit with white pinstripes. He wore Christian Louboutin sneakers (that's right, red bottoms) and a casual coffee in his hand. The tortoise shell shades were classy and his hair was wrapped in a loose bun that served as the crown fit for a king.

Business fitted 🧳 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 18, 2022

Xavier McKinney

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney channeled Michael Jackson with his game day fit. He wore a double breasted jacket with flared pants that swayed when he walked. All he needed was the floor to light up under each step.

Zamir White

Birthday boy Zamir White showed up to Allegiant Stadium ready for business. The Las Vegas Raiders running back wore a silver Prada snap-up bowling shirt with his lightning bolt chain on top, a nod to his nickname, Zeus. Black jeans and a pair of fierce rectangular shades completed the look.

Marquise Goodwin

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was flying high off the team's upset victory Monday and stepped into Levi's Stadium wearing a gray Louis Vuitton tracksuit with checkerboard accents. It's the popular jacket-and-shorts combo that sometimes looks awkward (see Ezekiel Elliott), but the nine-year veteran pulled off very well. The white sunglasses gave it a modern edge and the blue bags gave a pop of color.

Sterling Shepard

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard knows when to let the sneakers lead his game day outfit. He selected a pair of black Rick Owens high-top sneakers with the laces wrapped around the ankles. He chose a black leather button-up cargo shirt, a graphic T-shirt underneath and baggy shorts with long drawstrings a la Fear of God as everything flawlessly tied together.

Cam Jordan

Cam Jordan stole the show. It wasn't that his outfit was necessarily striking. He wore a simple white blousy button-up that showcased his gold chains with a pair of black shorts. His Fu Manchu mustache was a statement. But prior to the game, he made sure to show off his family, the ultimate accessory that money can't buy.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 2 fashion: Best-dressed players around the league