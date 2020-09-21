NFL Week 2: D.J. Swearing among inactive Saints for Raiders game

Here we go, with one last stop before kickoff: the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders announced their inactive players for Week 2’s “Monday Night Football” game, finally deciding who will dress out and who will watch the game in sweatpants.

We knew that several key Saints players wouldn’t suit up from the injury report, specifically defensive end Marcus Davenport, wide receiver Michael Thomas, and linebacker Chase Hansen. A handful of Raiders players were questionable with injuries, but they waited until just before kickoff to make the final determination.

Here’s your full list of inactives from both sides:

From the Saints

DE Marcus Davenport (elbow)

WR Michael Thomas (ankle)

LB Chase Hansen (hip)

DB D.J. Swearinger

DT Shy Tuttle

RB Dwayne Washington

OL Will Clapp

From the Raiders