NFL Week 2 betting picks for winners, spread, total
There are 15 games remaining on the NFL schedule this week. There are 13 Sunday games and a pair of Monday night games in Week 2.
To kick off the week, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, but with a late touchdown, the Chargers covered the spread.
The total stayed under the projection for the game.
Below are my picks for the rest of the games of the week.
Below are my picks for the rest of the games of the week.
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
Money line
Browns (-260)
Spread
Jets +6.5 (-110)
Total
Over 39 (-115)
Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
Money line
Giants (-125)
Spread
Giants -2 (-110)
Total
Over 43.5 (-105)
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
Money line
Ravens (-190)
Spread
Dolphins +3.5 (-115)
Total
Over 44.5 (-110)
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
Money line
Colts (-170)
Spread
Colts -3 (-110)
Total
Over 45 (-110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Money line
Saints (+120)
Spread
Saints +2.5 (-110)
Total
Over 44 (-110)
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
Money line
Lions (-120)
Spread
Lions -1.5 (-110)
Total
Under 48.5 (-115)
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
Money line
Steelers (+120)
Spread
Steelers +2.5 (-110)
Total
Over 40.5 (-110)
Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams
Money line
Rams (-450)
Spread
Falcons +10 (-110)
Total
Under 46.5 (-115)
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
Money line
49ers (-435)
Spread
Seahawks +9 (-110)
Total
Under 40.5 (-110)
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
Money line
Bengals (-315)
Spread
Bengals -7 (-115)
Total
Under 42 (-110)
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos
Money line
Broncos (-490)
Spread
Texans +10 (-105)
Total
Under 45 (-110)
Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders
Money line
Cardinals (+190)
Spread
Cardinals +5 (-110)
Total
Under 51.5 (-115)
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Money line
Packers (-435)
Spread
Packers -9.5 (-115)
Total
Over 41.5 (-110)
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
Money line
Bills (-450)
Spread
Titans +9.5 (-105)
Total
Over 47.5 (-110)
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Money line
Eagles (-135)
Spread
Eagles -2.5 (-110)
Total
Over 50.5 (-110)