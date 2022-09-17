NFL Week 2 betting picks for winners, spread, total

Jess Root
·2 min read

There are 15 games remaining on the NFL schedule this week. There are 13 Sunday games and a pair of Monday night games in Week 2.

To kick off the week, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, but with a late touchdown, the Chargers covered the spread.

The total stayed under the projection for the game.

Below are my picks for the rest of the games of the week.

Check them out. All odds come from Tipico Sportsbook. You can see all my picks on Tallysight.

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

Money line

  • Browns (-260)

Spread

  • Jets +6.5 (-110)

Total

  • Over 39 (-115)

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

Money line

  • Giants (-125)

Spread

  • Giants -2 (-110)

Total

  • Over 43.5 (-105)

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Money line

  • Ravens (-190)

Spread

  • Dolphins +3.5 (-115)

Total

  • Over 44.5 (-110)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Money line

  • Colts (-170)

Spread

  • Colts -3 (-110)

Total

  • Over 45 (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Money line

  • Saints (+120)

Spread

  • Saints +2.5 (-110)

Total

  • Over 44 (-110)

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Money line

  • Lions (-120)

Spread

  • Lions -1.5 (-110)

Total

  • Under 48.5 (-115)

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

Money line

  • Steelers (+120)

Spread

  • Steelers +2.5 (-110)

Total

  • Over 40.5 (-110)

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams

Money line

  • Rams (-450)

Spread

  • Falcons +10 (-110)

Total

  • Under 46.5 (-115)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Money line

  • 49ers (-435)

Spread

  • Seahawks +9 (-110)

Total

  • Under 40.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

Money line

  • Bengals (-315)

Spread

  • Bengals -7 (-115)

Total

  • Under 42 (-110)

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

Money line

  • Broncos (-490)

Spread

  • Texans +10 (-105)

Total

  • Under 45 (-110)

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders

Money line

  • Cardinals (+190)

Spread

  • Cardinals +5 (-110)

Total

  • Under 51.5 (-115)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Money line

  • Packers (-435)

Spread

  • Packers -9.5 (-115)

Total

  • Over 41.5 (-110)

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Money line

  • Bills (-450)

Spread

  • Titans +9.5 (-105)

Total

  • Over 47.5 (-110)

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Money line

  • Eagles (-135)

Spread

  • Eagles -2.5 (-110)

Total

  • Over 50.5 (-110)

