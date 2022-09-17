NFL Week 2 betting picks for winners, spread, total

There are 15 games remaining on the NFL schedule this week. There are 13 Sunday games and a pair of Monday night games in Week 2.

To kick off the week, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, but with a late touchdown, the Chargers covered the spread.

The total stayed under the projection for the game.

Below are my picks for the rest of the games of the week.

All odds come from Tipico Sportsbook.

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

Money line

Browns (-260)

Spread

Jets +6.5 (-110)

Total

Over 39 (-115)

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

Money line

Giants (-125)

Spread

Giants -2 (-110)

Total

Over 43.5 (-105)

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Money line

Ravens (-190)

Spread

Dolphins +3.5 (-115)

Total

Over 44.5 (-110)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Money line

Colts (-170)

Spread

Colts -3 (-110)

Total

Over 45 (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Money line

Saints (+120)

Spread

Saints +2.5 (-110)

Total

Over 44 (-110)

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Money line

Lions (-120)

Spread

Lions -1.5 (-110)

Total

Under 48.5 (-115)

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

Money line

Steelers (+120)

Spread

Steelers +2.5 (-110)

Total

Over 40.5 (-110)

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams

Money line

Rams (-450)

Spread

Falcons +10 (-110)

Total

Under 46.5 (-115)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Money line

49ers (-435)

Spread

Seahawks +9 (-110)

Total

Under 40.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

Money line

Bengals (-315)

Spread

Bengals -7 (-115)

Total

Under 42 (-110)

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

Money line

Broncos (-490)

Spread

Texans +10 (-105)

Total

Under 45 (-110)

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders

Money line

Cardinals (+190)

Spread

Cardinals +5 (-110)

Total

Under 51.5 (-115)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Money line

Packers (-435)

Spread

Packers -9.5 (-115)

Total

Over 41.5 (-110)

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Money line

Bills (-450)

Spread

Titans +9.5 (-105)

Total

Over 47.5 (-110)

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Money line

Eagles (-135)

Spread

Eagles -2.5 (-110)

Total

Over 50.5 (-110)

