NFL Week 2 betting picks: Money line, spread and total for Sunday and Monday games

NFL Week 2 began Thursday night with a win by the Washington Football Team. There are still 14 Sunday games and a Monday night game left.

It is time to make our weekly betting picks, looking at the money line for the outright winner, the spread and the over/under for the total for each game.

Below are our expert betting picks for each game left on the schedule.

Odds are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns

Money line: Browns (-650) ATS: Texans +12.5 (-109) Total: Over 47.5 (-112)

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Money line: Saints (-182) ATS: Saints -3.5 (-110) Total: Under 44.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts

Money line: Rams (-187) ATS: Rams -3.5 (-112) Total: Under 47.5 (-107)

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Money line: Patriots (-245) ATS: Jets +5.5 (-108) Total: Under 42.5 (-109)

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars

Money line: Broncos (-269) ATS: Broncos -6 (-109) Total: Over 45 (-113)

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

Money line: 49ers (-161) ATS: 49ers -3 (-114) Total: Over 50 (-113)

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears

Money line: Bengals (+118) ATS: Bengals +2.5 (-108) Total: Over 45.5 (-107)

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers

Money line: Steelers (-241) ATS: Raiders +5.5 (-110) Total: Under 47 (-112)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Money line: Bills (-180) ATS: Bills -3.5 (-111) Total: Under 47.5 (-110)

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals

Money line: Cardinals (-199) ATS: Cardinals -4.5 (-112) Total: Under 51 (-112)

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Money line: Buccaneers (-707) ATS: Falcons +12.5 (-110) Total: Under 52 (-109)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

Money line: Chargers (-181) ATS: Chargers -4 (-108) Total: Under 55 (-109)

Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks

Story continues

Money line: Seahawks (-245) ATS: Seahawks -5.5 (-112) Total: Over 54 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

Money line: Chiefs (-196) ATS: Chiefs -3.5 (-112) Total: Over 55 (-110)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Money line: Packers (-529) ATS: Lions +11 (-113) Total: Under 48.5 (-109)

1

1