NFL Week 2 announcers schedule revealed
We’re heading into the second week of the NFL season and there will be 16 games, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs playing host to the San Diego Chargers on Thursday. The schedule concludes with a Monday night doubleheader featuring the Titans against the Bills and the Vikings at the Eagles. Don’t forget the Thursday game is on Amazon Prime as it makes its debut.
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 15, 8:20 p.m. ET
(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Amazon Prime: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. ET
Jeff Lange-USA TODAY NETWORK
CBS: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions, Sept. 18 1 p.m. ET
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
FOX: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. ET
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
CBS: Kevin Harlan and Trent Green
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, Sept. 18. 1 p.m.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
FOX: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sept. 18, 1 p.m.
USAT
Tom McCarthy and Tiki Barber
Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, Sept. 18 1 p.m. ET
James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
FOX: Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sept. 18 1 p.m. ET
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
CBS: Ian Eagle and Charles Davis
Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams, Sept. 18 4:05 p.m. ET
(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
FOX: Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco, Sept. 18, 4:05 p.m. ET
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
FOX: Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboy, Sept. 18 4:25 p.m. ET
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson
Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders, Sept. 18 4:25 p.m.
(AP Photo/John Locher)
CBS: Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos, Sept. 28, 4:25 p.m. ET
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
CBS: Andrew Catalon and James Lofton
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, Sept. 18, 8:20 p.m. ET
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NBC: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, Sept. 19, 7:15 p.m. ET
USAT
ESPN: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 19, ABC 8:30 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
ABC: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters