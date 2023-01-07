NFL Week 18 TV coverage maps

It is the final weekend of the NFL regular season. There was no Thursday game this week. There are, though, two Saturday games. Both are on ESPN and feature Chiefs-Raiders and Titans-Jaguars.

The Sunday night game on NBC will be Lions-Packers.

There is no Monday night game this week.

All the rest will be in the two normal Sunday time slots, and this week both FOX and CBS will have doubleheaders, so four NFL games will air in your area before the Sunday night national broadcast.

Which games will be on in your area? Check out the TV coverage maps below, according to 506 Sports.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





CBS early games

506 Sports

CBS has four early games it will air, although one gets almost national coverage. Patriots-Bills is the game that will air in the pink areas.

The blue areas get Ravens-Bengals.

The green areas can watch Browns-Steelers, while Texans-Colts can be seen in the areas in yellow.

Those in Arizona get Patriots-Bills.

CBS late games

506 Sports

CBS also has two late games. The biggest one, which will air in the pink areas, including most of Arizona, will be Giants-Eagles.

The blue areas, though, can watch Chargers-Broncos.

These games will air opposite the Arizona Cardinals’ finale, which airs on FOX. It’s too bad that Chargers-Broncos isn’t on in Arizona because that game has implications for the Cardinals’ first-round draft pick.

FOX early games

506 Sports

For the 1 p.m. ET games, FOX also has four games, but they are a little more evenly distributed in terms of audience.

The blue areas can watch Vikings-Bears. The pink areas can see Jets-Dolphins.

Buccaneers-Falcons will air in the green areas, while the yellow areas will have Panthers-Saints.

FOX late games

FOX has three late games.

Cowboys-Commanders will air in most of the country, covering the pink areas. Cardinals-49ers will have coverage in the green areas, while Rams-Seahawks gets coverage in the blue areas.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire