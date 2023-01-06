NFL Week 18 TV coverage maps
The NFL Week 18 schedule will have games with postseason implications being played on Saturday and Sunday that impacts the AFC-NFC playoffs race.
Three nationally televised games headline the weekend schedule, with Detroit and Green Bay finishing the regular season on NBC.
Saturday 4:30 ET: Kansas City @ Las Vegas (ESPN/ABC; Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky)
Saturday 8:15 ET: Tennessee @ Jacksonville (ESPN/ABC; Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)
Sunday Night: Detroit @ Green Bay (NBC)
Philadelphia returns to Lincoln Financial Field for the final regular season contest against the New York Giants. With a win, the Eagles can wrap up the NFC East and No. 1 overall seed in the conference with a win.
Dallas, Philadelphia, and San Francisco will headline the late afternoon games, with all three potential No. 1 seeds playing at the same time as fans look ahead to the playoff bracket.
Here’s your TV watch maps for Week 18 via 506 Sports.
CBS Late
NY Giants @ Philadelphia — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
LA Chargers @ Denver — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
If CBS Sports is your thing, the Eagles and Giants will headline the afternoon slot, going head to head against the Cowboys, who’ll be featured on Fox.
CBS Early Game
New England @ Buffalo — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Baltimore @ Cincinnati — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Cleveland @ Pittsburgh — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
Houston @ Indianapolis — Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
The Early list of CBS games will feature the Patriots in a must-win matchup against the Bills, who can land the top seed in the AFC with a win over New England, and a Kansas City loss on Saturday.
Baltimore and Cincinnati will match up with a potential coin flip on the line for an AFC Wild Card matchup.
Fox Early Game
NY Jets @ Miami — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Minnesota @ Chicago — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Tampa Bay @ Atlanta — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Carolina @ New Orleans — Jason Benetti, Matt Millen
Fox Late Game
Dallas @ Washington — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
LA Rams @ Seattle — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Arizona @ San Francisco — Chris Myers, Robert Smith
Dallas headlines the Fox late-game action and a win over Washington, coupled with a Philadelphia loss gives the Cowboys the NFC East.
[listicle id=680500]
[listicle id=680041]
[listicle id=680300]
[listicle id=680304]