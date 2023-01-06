NFL Week 18 TV coverage maps

The NFL Week 18 schedule will have games with postseason implications being played on Saturday and Sunday that impacts the AFC-NFC playoffs race.

Three nationally televised games headline the weekend schedule, with Detroit and Green Bay finishing the regular season on NBC.

Saturday 4:30 ET: Kansas City @ Las Vegas (ESPN/ABC; Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky)

Saturday 8:15 ET: Tennessee @ Jacksonville (ESPN/ABC; Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)

Sunday Night: Detroit @ Green Bay (NBC)

Philadelphia returns to Lincoln Financial Field for the final regular season contest against the New York Giants. With a win, the Eagles can wrap up the NFC East and No. 1 overall seed in the conference with a win.

Dallas, Philadelphia, and San Francisco will headline the late afternoon games, with all three potential No. 1 seeds playing at the same time as fans look ahead to the playoff bracket.

Here’s your TV watch maps for Week 18 via 506 Sports.

CBS Late

NY Giants @ Philadelphia — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

LA Chargers @ Denver — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

If CBS Sports is your thing, the Eagles and Giants will headline the afternoon slot, going head to head against the Cowboys, who’ll be featured on Fox.

CBS Early Game

New England @ Buffalo — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Baltimore @ Cincinnati — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Cleveland @ Pittsburgh — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Houston @ Indianapolis — Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

The Early list of CBS games will feature the Patriots in a must-win matchup against the Bills, who can land the top seed in the AFC with a win over New England, and a Kansas City loss on Saturday.

Baltimore and Cincinnati will match up with a potential coin flip on the line for an AFC Wild Card matchup.

Fox Early Game

NY Jets @ Miami — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Minnesota @ Chicago — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Tampa Bay @ Atlanta — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Carolina @ New Orleans — Jason Benetti, Matt Millen

Fox Late Game

Dallas @ Washington — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Story continues

LA Rams @ Seattle — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Arizona @ San Francisco — Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Dallas headlines the Fox late-game action and a win over Washington, coupled with a Philadelphia loss gives the Cowboys the NFC East.

[listicle id=680500]

[listicle id=680041]

[listicle id=680300]

[listicle id=680304]

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire