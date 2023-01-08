NFL Week 18 TV coverage maps
Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off Saturday with a pair of AFC matchups. But there’s still plenty of action to come this weekend.
Before Sunday night’s game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, there’s a full slate of games Sunday on CBS and FOX as the 2022 regular season comes to a close.
Here’s a look at the broadcast maps for Week 18 (courtesy of 506 Sports).
CBS early games
Patriots at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (RED)
Ravens at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)
Browns at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)
Texans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (YELLOW)
FOX early games
Jets at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (RED)
Vikings at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)
Buccaneers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)
Panthers at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (YELLOW)
CBS late games
Giants at Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET (RED)
Chargers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (BLUE)
FOX late games
Cowboys at Commanders, 4:25 p.m. ET (RED)
Rams at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (BLUE)
Cardinals at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (GREEN)