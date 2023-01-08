NFL Week 18 TV coverage maps

Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off Saturday with a pair of AFC matchups. But there’s still plenty of action to come this weekend.

Before Sunday night’s game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, there’s a full slate of games Sunday on CBS and FOX as the 2022 regular season comes to a close.

Here’s a look at the broadcast maps for Week 18 (courtesy of 506 Sports).

CBS early games

Patriots at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Ravens at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Browns at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

Texans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

FOX early games

Jets at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Vikings at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Buccaneers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

Panthers at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

CBS late games

Giants at Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET (RED)

Chargers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (BLUE)

FOX late games

Cowboys at Commanders, 4:25 p.m. ET (RED)

Rams at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Cardinals at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (GREEN)

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire