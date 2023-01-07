NFL Week 18 TV Broadcast Maps

Tyler Forness
We have finally reached the end of the regular season and it’s primed to be a big finale.

Saturday will have two games with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Las Vegas Raiders at 3:30 central time and the Tennessee Titans taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 7:15 central time for the AFC South title.

Each market will get four games this week due to it being the last week of the season and playoff positioning is in full force. See what games your market will be getting per 506 Sports.

CBS early

  • New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills-red

  • Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals-blue

  • Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers-green

  • Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts-yellow

CBS late

  • New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles-red

  • Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos-blue

Fox early

  • New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins-red

  • Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears-blue

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Fancons-green

  • Carolina Panters vs. New Orleans Saints-yellow

Fox late

    • Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders-red

    • Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks-blue

    • Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers-green

