NFL Week 18 TV Broadcast Maps

We have finally reached the end of the regular season and it’s primed to be a big finale.

Saturday will have two games with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Las Vegas Raiders at 3:30 central time and the Tennessee Titans taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 7:15 central time for the AFC South title.

Each market will get four games this week due to it being the last week of the season and playoff positioning is in full force. See what games your market will be getting per 506 Sports.

CBS early

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills-red

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals-blue

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers-green

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts-yellow

CBS late

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles-red

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos-blue

Fox early

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins-red

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears-blue

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Fancons-green

Carolina Panters vs. New Orleans Saints-yellow

Fox late

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders-red Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks-blue Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers-green



Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire