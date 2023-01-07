NFL Week 18 TV Broadcast Maps
We have finally reached the end of the regular season and it’s primed to be a big finale.
Saturday will have two games with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Las Vegas Raiders at 3:30 central time and the Tennessee Titans taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 7:15 central time for the AFC South title.
Each market will get four games this week due to it being the last week of the season and playoff positioning is in full force. See what games your market will be getting per 506 Sports.
CBS early
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills-red
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals-blue
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers-green
Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts-yellow
CBS late
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles-red
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos-blue
Fox early
New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins-red
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears-blue
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Fancons-green
Carolina Panters vs. New Orleans Saints-yellow
Fox late
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders-red
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks-blue
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers-green