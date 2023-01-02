NFL Week 18: Titans-Jaguars game flexed to Saturday night with AFC South title on the line

A division will be decided on Saturday night after all.

The NFL revealed part of its Week 18 schedule on Sunday following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night to conclude a doubleheader this coming weekend. The winner of that game will win the AFC South and earn a spot in the postseason, where the victor will host a game over wild-card weekend.

Saturday's game will follow the Kansas City Chiefs’ contest at the Las Vegas Raiders. Both games will be on ESPN.

If the Jaguars win, they'll claim the division for the first time since 2017.The rest of the Week 18 schedule will drop on Monday night. All remaining games will be played on Sunday.

The Titans enter the regular-season finale on a six-game losing skid. They most recently fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Joshua Dobbs will likely start at quarterback for the Titans in Jacksonville. He made his first start this season after replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill.

The Jaguars rolled past the Houston Texans on Sunday, 31-3, in their fourth straight win and fifth in six games. The Jaguars haven’t won the AFC South since 2017, which was the last time they reached the playoffs.

The Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West headed into their Saturday matchup at Allegiant Stadium. They narrowly beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday, 27-24. The Chiefs can still take the top seed in the AFC with a win in Week 18 and a Bills loss either on Monday night or next week against the New England Patriots.