NFL Week 18 Sunday: Schedule, TV info, live updates and more as the regular season comes to an end

The NFL's regular season comes to an end today with 14 of 16 Week 18 games that will set both the playoff fields in the AFC and NFC in addition to the 2023 draft order. The top seeds (and corresponding byes) in both conferences are yet to be decided while the races for the final playoff spots in the AFC and NFC are also hotly contested.

The 1 p.m. ET wave has eight games, highlighted by an AFC North championship matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. That game will only receive local coverage on CBS while the the network will show the bulk of the country the Bills-Patriots matchup. Browns-Steelers and Texans-Colts will also only be shown in local markets. Over on FOX, the Panthers-Saints game only gets local coverage. In addition to local markets the Buccaneers-Falcons game will also be seen in most of Texas, save for Houston.

Action picks up in the the late wave with fewer games, but a higher volume with playoff implications. FOX will be showing most of the country the Commanders hosting the Cowboys while Minnesota (with the Vikings having played earlier and their seeding potentially impacted) will also see Cardinals-49ers. In addition to the Pacific Northwest and Los Angeles, Green Bay and Detroit will also get the Rams-Seahawks game as it could decide the Lions' fate even before they kick off at Lambeau Field.

CBS' late offerings are straightforward: Chargers-Broncos will be seen in their local markets plus central and southern Oregon (the Justin Herbert factor) and Kansas City while the rest of the country will see the Eagles attempt to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC when they host the Giants.

Sunday's early slate (1 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, FOX

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, CBS

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, FOX

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, CBS

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, FOX

Sunday's late slate (4:25 p.m. ET)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, FOX

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, CBS

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, FOX

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, CBS

'Sunday Night Football' (5:20 p.m. ET)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, NBC