NFL Week 18 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Chiefs beat Broncos; full schedule for today’s games
The 2022 NFL Playoffs are just one week away and Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner. Here is the full schedule and final scores from Week 18, as well as standings for the NFL Playoffs heading into Sunday’s slate of NFL games.
NFL Week 18 Scores, Results, Schedule
Saturday, January 8
4:30 p.m. ET
8:15 p.m. ET
Sunday, January 9
1:00 p.m. ET
Washington Football Team
Cleveland Browns
Detroit Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars
Chicago Bears
Minnesota Vikings
Tennessee Titans
Houston Texans
4:25 p.m. ET
New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons
Seattle Seahawks
New York Jets
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams
Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET): Watch live on NBC and Peacock
Las Vegas Raiders
2021-22 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture
*Currently in playoff spot
AFC Playoff Picture 2021-22
Tennessee Titans (11-5)* – clinched division title
Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)* – clinched division title
Cincinnati Bengals (10-6)* – clinched division title
Buffalo Bills (10-6)* – clinched playoff berth
New England Patriots (10-6)* – clinched playoff berth
Indianapolis Colts (9-7)*
Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)*
Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1)
Baltimore Ravens (8-8)
NFC Playoff Picture 2021-22
Green Bay Packers (13-3)* – clinched division title, number 1 seed
Los Angeles Rams (12-4)* – clinched playoff berth
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)* – clinched division title
Dallas Cowboys (11-5)* – clinched division title
Arizona Cardinals (11-5)* – clinched playoff berth
San Francisco 49ers (9-7)*
Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)* – clinched playoff berth
New Orleans Saints (8-8)
