NFL Week 18 schedule: 49ers vs. Cardinals game date, time announced

The time and date of the 49ers' Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals officially has been set.

San Francisco will wrap up the 2022 regular season at 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers enter Week 18 with a chance to claim the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed. To do so, San Francisco (12-4) needs to beat Arizona, combined with a New York Giants win over the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3).

Meanwhile, the Eagles just need a win or tie against the Giants to clinch the top seed and the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are the other team with a chance to steal the No. 1 seed and can do so by defeating the Washington Commanders combined with losses by the 49ers and Eagles.

It's no coincidence that the 49ers, Cowboys and Eagles all play their Week 18 matchups at the same time, kicking off at 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday.

The NFL determined the dates and times for Week 18 games after all playoff scenarios became clear. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders will play Saturday at 1:30 p.m. PT, followed by the Tennessee Titans-Jacksonville Jaguars game at 5:15 p.m. PT. The other 14 games across the league will be played Sunday.

Week 18 will mark the second 49ers-Cardinals clash this season. San Francisco handily defeated Arizona 38-10 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Nov. 21. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns that night, which was the 49ers' third consecutive win in their current nine-game streak.

The 49ers never made the trip to Arizona this season, but they hope to plan a February trip to Glendale for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

