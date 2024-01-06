NFL Week 18 Saturday game, TV schedule

The final week of the NFL season, Week 18, begins with two games on Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens play each other in a game that will determine whether the Steelers will make the postseason. Baltimore is resting many of its starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Later in the day, the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts battle in a game that will send one team to the postseason and the other home for the season. The winner potentially could win the AFC South as well.

The schedule for those games and TV information are below.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

