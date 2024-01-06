NFL Week 18 Saturday: Colts vs. Texans score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

C.J. Stroud the Rookie-of-the-Year favorite. Can he lead the Texans to the playoffs? (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Three 9-7 teams remain in the hunt for the AFC South title. Two of them play Saturday night when the Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans.

The winner isn't guaranteed the AFC South title. The Jacksonville Jaguars control the division and would secure the crown with a win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. But Saturday's winner will clinch a playoff spot, then hope for a Jaguars loss on Sunday to claim the division title.

The Colts won the first matchup in Week 2 in Houston. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson started that game before Gardner Minshew finished injury relief. It was a preview of the bulk of the Colts season as Minshew's led the Colts to playoff contention since taking over for an injured Richardson again in Week 6.

C.J. Stroud, meanwhile, has the Texans on the precipice of the playoffs thanks to a remarkable first year as the heavy favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for highlights and updates from Saturday's game.