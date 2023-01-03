NFL Week 18 playoff picture, scenarios: What's at stake in last week of regular season

There is just one week left in the NFL regular season and there are still some things left to be decided in the AFC and NFC NFL playoff races.

Who will get the final berths in the playoffs this week? Which teams will help their seeding in NFL Week 18?

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will clinch the NFC East title with a win over the New York Giants or loss by the Dallas Cowboys. They'll clinch the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win or with losses by the Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers get the top seed in the NFC with a win and a loss by the Eagles.

The Cowboys win the NFC East division with a win and an Eagles' loss. They get the top NFC playoff seed with a win and losses by the Eagles and 49ers.

The Green Bay Packers clinch the final NFC playoff berth with a win.

The Detroit Lions clinch that berth with a win and a loss by the Seattle Seahawks.

The last seed in the NFC playoffs goes to the Seattle Seahawks with a Seattle win and a Packers loss.

NFL Week 18 odds: Chiefs vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Jaguars | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Patriots vs. Bills | Vikings vs. Bears | Texans vs. Colts | Jets vs. Dolphins | Panthers vs. Saints | Browns vs. Steelers | Ravens vs. Bengals | Giants vs. Eagles | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Broncos | Rams vs. Seahawks | Cardinals vs. 49ers | Lions vs. Packers

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers could still land the No. 1 seed in the NFL playoffs.

As for the AFC, the Buffalo Bills clinch homefield with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals to conclude NFL Week 17 on Monday Night Football (that game was suspended) and a win over the New England Patriots in Week 18.

The Kansas City Chiefs get that top seed with a win at the Las Vegas Raiders and with a Bills loss to the Bengals or Patriots.

The Bengals would be the No. 1 AFC postseason seed with a win over the Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 17 and a Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens, combined with a Chiefs loss to the Raiders.

The Jacksonville Jaguars would win the AFC South with a win or a tie against the Tennessee Titans.

Story continues

The Titans would win the division with a win against the Jaguars.

The Bengals would win the AFC North with a win over the Bills or a win over the Ravens.

NFL Week 18 picks: Chiefs vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Jaguars | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Patriots vs. Bills | Vikings vs. Bears | Texans vs. Colts | Jets vs. Dolphins | Panthers vs. Saints | Browns vs. Steelers | Ravens vs. Bengals | Giants vs. Eagles | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Broncos | Rams vs. Seahawks | Cardinals vs. 49ers | Lions vs. Packers

As for the final seed in the AFC playoffs, four teams are still alive for that No. 7 seed.

The New England Patriots would get it with a win at the Bills or with a Miami Dolphins' loss to the New York Jets and a Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Dolphins would earn it with a win over the Jets and a Patriots' loss to the Bills.

The Steelers need to beat the Browns and have the Dolphins lose to the Jets and the Patriots lose to the Bills to get into the postseason.

The Jaguars could get that final playoff seed in the AFC with a loss to the Titans and losses by the Dolphins, Patriots and Steelers.

The top seed in each conference gets a bye in the wild card round of the NFL postseason and the other division winners get the No. 2 through No. 4 seeds.

The No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds go to the non-division winners with the best records.

Here's how the NFC and AFC playoffs would look if the postseason began after NFL Week 17 (with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game suspended).

How to watch:NFL Week 18 schedule, television information

NFC playoff picture Week 18:

No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) - NFC East leader (clinched playoff berth)

No. 2 San Francisco 49ers (12-4) - Clinched NFC West

No. 3 Minnesota Vikings (12-4) - Clinched NFC North

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) - Clinched NFC South

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (12-4) - Wild Card (clinched playoff berth)

No. 6 New York Giants (9-6-1) - Wild Card (clinched playoff berth)

No. 7 Seattle Seahawks (8-8) - Wild Card

In the hunt:

Detroit Lions (8-8)

Green Bay Packers (8-8)

NFC playoff matchups right now:

No. 7 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers

No. 6 New York Giants at No. 3 Minnesota Vikings

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notes: The 49ers own a tie breaker right now over the Vikings on win percentage in NFC games. The Seahawks win a tie breaker over the Lions right now because of their win over Detroit after the Lions right now have a tie breaker over the Packers because of their win over Green Bay).

NFL power rankings Week 18:San Francisco 49ers surging toward NFL playoffs

AFC playoff picture Week 18:

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) - Clinched AFC West

No. 2 Buffalo Bills (12-3) - Clinched AFC East

No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) - AFC North Leader (clinched playoff berth)

No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) - AFC South leader

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) - Wild Card (clinched playoff berth)

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens (10-6) - Wild Card (clinched playoff berth)

No. 7 New England Patriots (8-8) - Wild Card

In the hunt:

Miami Dolphins (8-8)

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

Tennessee Titans (7-9)

AFC playoff matchups right now:

No. 7 New England Patriots at No. 2 Buffalo Bills

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars

Notes: The Chargers win a tie breaker over the Ravens right now because of win percentage in AFC games. The Patriots win a tie breaker over the Steelers because of their win over Pittsburgh after a division tie breaker eliminated the Dolphins because of the Patriots having a better win percentage in division games.

Super Bowl odds:NFL Week 18 betting odds for every NFL team to win 2023 Super Bowl

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL Week 18 playoff picture, scenarios: What's at stake in final week