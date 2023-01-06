NFL Week 18 picks: Roundup of expert predictions for Patriots vs. Bills

NFL Week 18 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The most anticipated game on the NFL's Week 18 schedule is the New England Patriots playing the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It will be the first time the Bills have played since safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but has made encouraging progress over the last few days.

The atmosphere in Buffalo this weekend will no doubt be emotional. The Bills will be very motivated to win for Hamlin. A victory also would secure the Bills at least the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Buffalo will be the No. 1 seed if it beats the Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. The most likely scenario is the Bills getting the No. 2 seed, although they could also fall to the No. 3 seed with a loss to the Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals beating the Baltimore Ravens.

Patriots Talk: Patriots' strong leaders will be front-and-center this week

The Patriots also have a lot at stake Sunday.

A victory would be enough to clinch the No. 7 seed and the third wild card playoff spot for New England. A loss to the Bills could still result in the Patriots getting in, but they also would need the Miami Dolphins to lose to the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers to lose to the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars to beat the Tennessee Titans.

On paper, this is a mismatch. The Bills are a much better team than the Patriots and have won five of the last six meetings, including a 24-10 victory at Gillette Stadium in Week 13.

Which way are experts leaning in this Patriots-Bills matchup? Here's a roundup of Week 18 picks.

Tom E. Curran, NBC Sports Boston: 31-16 Bills

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: 31-20 Bills

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated: Bills

Bill Bender, Sporting News: 28-22 Bills

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: 24-13 Bills

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: 33-21 Bills

Bleacher Report NFL Staff: 27-17 Bills

Mike Clay, ESPN: Bills

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Bills

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer: Bills -7

FiveThirtyEight's model: Bills have 82 percent chance to win