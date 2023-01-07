NFL Week 18 picks: Few experts taking Rams to upset Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams have their work cut out for them this week as they visit a motivated Seattle Seahawks team in need of a win. The Rams are still missing many of their starters, a list that now includes Nick Scott.

The Seahawks are banged up, too, but not to the extent that the Rams are. At least Seattle has its starting quarterback available, unlike the Rams and their fourth-string quarterback. Sean McVay’s team won’t make excuses, but this is a tough matchup on the road.

Not many experts like the Rams’ chances against the Seahawks this weekend. According to NFL Pick Watch, only 16% of experts are taking Los Angeles to win outright. More than half of them expect it to at least be a close game, though. Of those who have submitted their picks, 52% are taking the Rams to cover the 5.5-point spread.

The Rams have only covered the spread six times in their 16 games this season, though the Seahawks aren’t much better at 7-9 ATS.

If the Rams can pull off the upset, they’ll eliminate the Seahawks from playoff contention, which would thrill the Lions and Packers as they battle for their postseason lives.

