NFL Week 18 picks: Who the ‘experts’ are taking in Eagles vs. Giants

The Eagles (13-3) and Giants (9-6-1) are set to wrap up the regular season as both teams look toward the NFL postseason.

Brian Daboll’s Giants are locked in the sixth seed regardless of Sunday’s outcome, and the rumor suggests that New York will rest key starters.

Philadelphia needs a win to lock up the NFC East and the lone No. 1 seed in the NFC, giving a battered team home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The expert picks are in and favor the home team.

NFL.com -- Eagles

Greg Rosenthal is rolling with Philadelphia in this one.

Despite his Giants being locked into the No. 6 seed, Brian Daboll started the week talking tough about playing starters. By Wednesday, he said the team would make a decision on Friday after talking to the front office. Even if the G-Men are playing their best football this year and are healthier than ever on defense, a fully loaded squad would be no lock to compete for four quarters against the Eagles. My guess is we don’t see a lot of Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones.

ESPN -- Eagles

ESPN had four writers pick Philadelphia.

Pro Football Talk -- Eagles

Mike Florio and company are picking Philadelphia.

MDS’s take: The Eagles have the No. 1 seed to play for. The Giants, locked into the No. 6 seed, have nothing to play for. MDS’s pick: Eagles 30, Giants 13. Florio’s take: The 2007 Giants played hard in a meaningless final game. The 2022 Giants, given the spread, apparently won’t be. Florio’s pick: Eagles 27, Giants 17.

The Ringer -- Eagles

The Ringer is picking Philadelphia to win and cover the 14-point spread.

Sports Illustrated (The MMQB) -- Eagles

Four of the five experts are picking Philadelphia.

The Sporting News -- Eagles

The Sporting News is rolling with Philadelphia by 11.

Will Jalen Hurts play? Will the Giants rest starters knowing they are locked into a No. 6 seed? That’s what the line is pointing toward. Philadelphia won the first matchup 48-22. As much as Hurts need to return, the defense has allowed 30 points per game the last two weeks. Philadelphia is 1-2 ATS when favored by more than 10 points, and it’s still a division game. The Eagles still wrap up the No. 1 seed.

Bleacher Report -- Split

Three of their six writers are picking the Giants.

The Inquirer -- Eagles

Three of The Inquirer writers are picking the Eagles.

If starter Daniel Jones sits, Tyrod Taylor will be under center for the Giants. He’s no slouch. Taylor has 53 career starts and a winning record (26-25-1). But if he doesn’t have Saquon Barkley at running back, he lacks a true game-breaker. The Giants had a nice rebound in Brian Daboll’s first season as coach. They may have had a late-season swoon, but reaching the playoffs as a wild card was unexpected. There’s little reason for Daboll to play it straight with the Giants locked into the NFC’s No. 6 seed, and I’d expect him to approach this game as if it were in the preseason.

