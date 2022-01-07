NFL Week 18 is here and we picked the winner of every game

Josh Allen reacts after a play against the Atlanta Falcons. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

NFL football is back for the final week of regular season action.

Last week, our picks went an impressive 10-5-1 against the spread.

This week we're backing the Bills, Cardinals, and Rams, and more to cover the number.

Football is back for the final week of the regular season, and the first Week 18 in league history.

Last week, our picks against the spread went an impressive 10-5-1.

Given it's the last week of the season, the stakes of games across the schedule vary dramatically. For some teams, division titles and potential playoff berths are still on the line. For others, their spot in the draft order is the only thing left to be decided this year.

If you plan on putting any heavy money down on games this week, tread carefully — some teams are resting starters, and those that are already eliminated still are stacked with players looking to perform well and secure a contract for next year. If you see a line that is too good to be true, it probably is.

With that word of caution, take a look below at our best bets against the spread for Week 18 of the NFL season (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 10-5-1

OVERALL: 134-120-2

Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5) over Denver Broncos*

Patrick Mahomes reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals. AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

The Chiefs are still in contention to win the first overall seed in the AFC, but they'll need some help from the rest of the league. That said, because they play on Saturday, they'll have no reason to hold back against the Broncos. With a win, they can pressure Tennessee to finish the season strong.

Philadelphia Eagles* (+5) over Dallas Cowboys

Jalen Hurts prepares for a snap against the Washington Football Team. AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

It's tough to project how much either of these teams will push their starters as both have already secured their spot in the postseason, and most of the battle for seeding is set to be decided elsewhere. The Eagles are at home, and these teams have split their season series every year aside from one since 2013. Take the points or stay away.

Baltimore Ravens* (-4) over Pittsburgh Steelers

Tyler Huntley makes a play against the Los Angeles Rams. AP Photo/Nick Wass

It feels like in the first year of the 17-game season, it would be poetic justice for the Pittsburgh Steelers to still find a way to finish the year at .500.

Story continues

Cleveland Browns* (-6) over Cincinnati Bengals

Case Keenum. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

These teams will be putting out their backup quarterbacks on Sunday, and I trust Case Keenum more than Brandon Allen.

Minnesota Vikings* (-5.5) over Chicago Bears

Justin Jefferson works against Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams. AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

As tempting as it is to back Justin Fields in this season's finale, the vibes around the Chicago Bears are just too terrible. Next season when Matt Nagy is gone, and Fields has another year of practice under his belt, the Bears will be an interesting pick in some spots. Until then, fade or walk away.

Jacksonville Jaguars* (+15) over Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Lawrence makes a throw against the New England Patriots. AP Photo/Steven Senne

This just feels like too many points. The Jaguars are terrible, but the total on this game is only set at 44 points, meaning the implied score by the oddsmakers in Las Vegas is roughly a 30-14 Colts victory. It feels more likely that the Colts will take whatever lead they can get and play ball control to run out the clock.

Green Bay Packers (-3.5) over Detroit Lions*

Jordan Love. AP Photo/Peter Aiken

The Packers say their starters will be playing against the Lions on Sunday, but the current spread tells another story. The chances are that Aaron Rodgers and company trot out for a few series to start the game before giving way to the backups. This one feels like a game to avoid, given the number of unknowns at play.

Houston Texans* (+10) over Tennessee Titans

Davis Mills makes a throw against the San Francisco 49ers. AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Davis Mills has come a long way since the start of the season. Mills looked lost after being thrust into the starting role for the Texans in the opening weeks but has slowly but surely turned in respectable performances for a team that hasn't given him all that much to work with to start his career. Like the Colts, it's easy to see the Titans just grabbing an early lead and playing out the string in this one, rather than pushing for a blowout win.

Washington Football Team (-7) over New York Giants*

Taylor Heinicke evades a defender against the Philadelphia Eagles. AP Photo/Mark Tenally

The Giants are the only team in the NFL with vibes somehow worse than those coming out of Chicago. Washington by 24.

Buffalo Bills* (-16) over New York Jets

Josh Allen reacts after a play against the Atlanta Falcons. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

With a win, the Buffalo Bills win the AFC East. It will be their first time taking back-to-back division crowns since 1991. While Zach Wilson and the Jets have looked undeniably friskier the past few weeks, the Bills should be ready to put them through a table.

Arizona Cardinals* (-6.5) over Seattle Seahawks

Kyler Murray makes a throw against the Dallas Cowboys. AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

If the Cardinals contend in the NFC postseason picture, they should take care of business here.

Los Angeles Rams* (-4.5) over San Francisco 49ers

Cooper Kupp gets set for a play against the Baltimore Ravens. AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Rams need to find some consistency heading into the postseason. As a Rams believer for better or worse, I think they find it here.

Miami Dolphins* (+6) over New England Patriots

Jaylen Waddle celebrates a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints. AP Photo/Butch Dill

The Dolphins have beaten the Patriots in six of their last eight trips to Miami. This game gets weird, and when games get weird, it's usually a good idea to take the points.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers* (-8) over Carolina Panthers

Tom Brady warms up for a game against the New York Jets. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Buccaneers don't have anything to play for besides records and contract incentives, but that might be enough to beat the Panthers by 10.

Atlanta Falcons* (+3.5) over New Orleans Saints

Kyle Pitts fights off a defender against the Buffalo Bills. AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

The Falcons have been pretty bad this year but have stabilized a bit over the final stretch of the season, going 3-3 in their last six games. Matt Ryan hasn't thrown an interception since November. It feels like this one could wind up closer than some think.

Las Vegas Raiders* (+3) over Los Angeles Chargers

Derek Carr signals to the sidelines during a game against the Indianapolis Colts. AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

I just want this game to be close. It feels like the Chargers are the team that should make the postseason, but the Raiders are dangerous, and the potential return of tight end Darren Waller could be a game-changer. Catching a home dog in a play-in game feels like the right move.

Read the original article on Insider