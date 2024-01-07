NFL Week 18 late slate: Cowboys vs. Commanders scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are a win away from the NFC East title. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Just a week ago, an NFC East title was a long shot for the Dallas Cowboys. Now they're in control of the division.

After a controversial win over the Detroit Lions and an Arizona Cardinals upset of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, the Cowboys can clinch the NFC East on Sunday. They'll need to defeat the rival Washington Commanders to do so.

The perpetually sliding Commanders enter Week 18 on a seven-game losing streak. But they upset the Cowboys in Week 18 last season with the NFC East still undecided. Can they play spoiler again against their rivals?

Rivalry's also in play in the NFC North. The Chicago Bears can deliver a blow to the Packers' postseason hopes in Green Bay. If the Packers win, they're in.