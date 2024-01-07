NFL Week 18 early slate: Jaguars vs. Titans scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Will Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars claim the AFC South? (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 18 is here with plenty of playoff positioning at stake.

The AFC South is up grabs on Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Tennessee Titans. The scenario is simple for the Jaguars. Beat the Titans, and win the division. The Jaguars won the first matchup in Week 11, 34-14. Will they cruise again or face a challenge with their postseason hopes in the balance?

The NFC South is also at stake early Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can clinch the division with a win over the league-worst Carolina Panthers. But if they stumble, they open the door for the winner of the Falcons-Saints game to claim the division.

