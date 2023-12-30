NFL Week 17 TV schedule for Saturday game

The NFL had multiple Saturday games in Weeks 15 and 16. In Week 17, they will have one single game. There is no Monday night game, as New Year’s Day is generally reserved for college bowl games.

Below is the information for the Saturday game that will be televised nationally.

NFL Week 17 Saturday schedule

Game: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, Week 17, AT&T Stadium

Kickoff: Saturday, Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. Arizona time)

TV: ABC, ESPN

Broadcast team: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

