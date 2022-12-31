NFL Week 17 TV coverage maps

The Arizona Cardinals play an early game for only the second time this season as they face the Atlanta Falcons on the road.

In Week 17, there are nine early games and four late games before the Sunday night game on NBC between the Steelers and Ravens.

The Monday night game on ESPN will be Bills-Bengals.

On Sunday. CBS gets a doubleheader and FOX will air a single game in every market.

Which games will air in your area on Sunday?

Check out the TV coverage maps below from 506 Sports.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





CBS early games

506 Sports

CBS has four games that will air across the country in the 1 p.m. ET time slot. The game with the widest coverage is Broncos-Chiefs, which will air in all the green areas.

The pink areas can watch Dolphins-Patriots.

In the yellow areas, Jaguars-Texans will air, while Colts-Giants will air in the blue areas.

CBS late games

506 Sports

There are only two games in the late slot on CBS.

Rams-Chargers will air in the blue areas — southern California for both fan bases and also parts of Oregon, as Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played collegiately at Oregon.

The rest of the country will see Vikings-Packers.

FOX single game

506 Sports

FOX has five early games and two late games to choose from to air across the country.

Panthers-Buccaneers will be broadcast in the pink areas. The blue areas can see Saints-Eagles. Bears-Lions will air in the green areas. The orange areas can watch Browns-Commanders. Cardinals-Falcons can be seen in the purple areas.

The two late games are 49ers-Raiders and Jets-Seahawks

49ers-Raiders will air in eth yellow areas, while Jets-Seahawks will air in the teal areas.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire