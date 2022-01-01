NFL Week 17 TV coverage maps

Starting this week in Week 17, there is no Thursday night game. The only prime-time games are on Sunday night and Monday night.

The Sunday night game on NBC is Vikings-Packers and the Monday night game on ESPN is Browns-Steelers.

That leaves 14 games on the schedule to split between CBS and FOX in the two daytime time slots.

This week, CBS will have a single broadcast and FOX will have an early game and a late game on in every market.

Which games will air where you are this weekend to start the new year?

Check out the information below, based on the coverage maps from 506 Sports.

FOX early games

FOX has five games in the early time slot. The game that will air is much of the country is Rams-Ravens, which will air in the pink areas.

The green areas will have Raiders-Colts. Falcons-Bills can be seen in the yellow areas (the part is Wyoming is because Bills quarterback Josh Allen played collegiately at Wyoming).

Eagles-Washington will be televised in the blue areas, while Buccaneers-Jets is airing in the orange areas.

FOX late games

The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys will be center stage in the late time slot. Cardinals-Cowboys is the game of the week on FOX and will air everywhere in the pink areas.

Lions-Seahawks gets regional coverage in the blue areas and Panthers-Saints gets regional coverage in the green areas.

CBS single game

CBS has four early games. Chiefs-Bengals is in the pink areas. Giants-Bears will be televised in the blue areas. Dolphins-Titans is in the yellow areas, while Jaguars-Patriots is the early game in the orange areas.

The two late games are Broncos-Chargers and Texans-49ers. Broncos-Chargers will air in the green areas, while Texans-49ers will air in the markets in teal.

