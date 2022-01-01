NFL Week 17 TV coverage maps

Jess Root
·2 min read

Starting this week in Week 17, there is no Thursday night game. The only prime-time games are on Sunday night and Monday night.

The Sunday night game on NBC is Vikings-Packers and the Monday night game on ESPN is Browns-Steelers.

That leaves 14 games on the schedule to split between CBS and FOX in the two daytime time slots.

This week, CBS will have a single broadcast and FOX will have an early game and a late game on in every market.

Which games will air where you are this weekend to start the new year?

Check out the information below, based on the coverage maps from 506 Sports.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


FOX early games

506 Sports

FOX has five games in the early time slot. The game that will air is much of the country is Rams-Ravens, which will air in the pink areas.

The green areas will have Raiders-Colts. Falcons-Bills can be seen in the yellow areas (the part is Wyoming is because Bills quarterback Josh Allen played collegiately at Wyoming).

Eagles-Washington will be televised in the blue areas, while Buccaneers-Jets is airing in the orange areas.

FOX late games

506 Sports

The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys will be center stage in the late time slot. Cardinals-Cowboys is the game of the week on FOX and will air everywhere in the pink areas.

Lions-Seahawks gets regional coverage in the blue areas and Panthers-Saints gets regional coverage in the green areas.

CBS single game

506 Sports

CBS has four early games. Chiefs-Bengals is in the pink areas. Giants-Bears will be televised in the blue areas. Dolphins-Titans is in the yellow areas, while Jaguars-Patriots is the early game in the orange areas.

The two late games are Broncos-Chargers and Texans-49ers. Broncos-Chargers will air in the green areas, while Texans-49ers will air in the markets in teal.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Seahawks 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: The all linemen edition

    In our second seven-round 2022 mock draft, we attempted to do just that by going with a lineman-only draft class.

  • Giants vs. Bears: Week 17 staff picks and predictions

    The Giants Wire staff offer their picks and predictions ahead of a Week 17 game between the New York Giants and Chicago Bears.

  • The report that Kirk Cousins 'self-reported' symptoms is irrelevant

    There’s an important nugget that got overlooked in Friday’s news that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19. The information is irrelevant, but the motivation for the leaking of it has significance. Cousins reportedly self-reported symptoms to the Vikings before his positive test. Because he’s unvaccinated, the self-reporting of symptoms doesn’t matter. He’s tested [more]

  • Texas Tech's Waters, Frye elect to return for another year

    Marquis Waters, who was in his second senior season after transferring from Duke, announced his intentions to 'Run it back" on Friday with the Texas Tech football team.

  • US children hospitalized with COVID in record numbers

    During Dec. 22-28, an average of 378 children 17 and under were admitted per day to hospitals with coronavirus, a 66% increase from the week before.

  • How Rich Are Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and More Big-Name 2021 NFL Stars?

    Tom Brady won six Super Bowl championships over 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, then repeated his magic in 2020 in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With seven Super Bowl titles, Brady himself has won more of the big games than any one NFL franchise, and after turning 44 in August, he shows no signs of slowing down. Provided he starts at least one game in the 2022 season, he will be the oldest person ever to start a game as a quarterback in the NFL, surpassing Steve DeBerg, who was 44 years and 279 days old on Oct. 25, 1998, when he started for the Atlanta Falcons.

  • Colts' Leonard off virus list, ready to face Raiders

    Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard couldn’t wait to get back to work Thursday. Less than three hours after team officials activated the two-time All-Pro and two other starters from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Leonard explained how difficult it was to miss Saturday’s game at Arizona — and how eager he is to face the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend. Under the previous guideline, Leonard would have missed this week’s game, too.

  • Georgia defeats Michigan 34-11, sets up title game rematch with Alabama

    Yahoo Sports College Football Contributor Nick Bromberg breaks down Georgia's 34-11 win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl, setting up a rematch with SEC rival Alabama in the National Championship Game.

  • What to watch for if Trey Lance starts against the Texans

    With Jimmy Garoppolo doubtful for Sunday the 49ers might turn to Trey Lance. Here is what to watch for if the rookie gets the start.

  • Raiders post final injury report for Week 17

    Raiders DT Johnathan Hankins (back) QUESTIONABLE for Week 17 matchup vs. Colts

  • Shane Beamer claps back at national pundit after Duke’s Mayo Bowl criticism

    “Keep bringing that expert ‘analysis,’ ” he posted to Twitter after the Gamecocks’ bowl win.

  • Coverage map for updated kickoff time of Cowboys-Cardinals in Week 17

    The game was flexed from it's original slot, check out the updated coverage map and new kickoff time, along with wager and ref info in our game preview. | From @CDPiglet

  • a Goal from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers

    (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers, 12/31/2021

  • Jerome Baker shares his reaction to winning Defensive Player of the Month

    He's glad his defense is getting the recognition.

  • Packers sign former Seahawks WR David Moore to practice squad

    The Packers found a potential answer at punt and kick returner in veteran WR David Moore, who signed to the practice squad on Thursday.

  • Paul Chryst moved up Wisconsin’s all-time wins list last night

    The Wisconsin Badgers finished their season strong last night, as they defeated Arizona State 20-13 thanks to a big day from Braelon Allen

  • Russell Wilson: I hope this isn’t last game in Seattle, but know it won’t be my last NFL game

    Linebacker Bobby Wagner isn’t the only longtime Seahawks player considering the possibility that Sunday’s game against the Lions will be his final home game as a member of the team. Quarterback Russell Wilson‘s future with the organization was a talking point last offseason after his agent revealed that he’d waive his no-trade clause to go [more]

  • Andy Dalton starts, Justin Fields questionable for Sunday

    Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been listed as questionable for the second straight week and the team will start a different quarterback for the second straight week. Fields is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him from playing in last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks. He was a limited participant in practice all [more]

  • Arctos Closes Deals for Stakes in NHL’s Lightning, Wild

    Arctos Sports Partners has closed investments into two NHL teams: the Minnesota Wild and the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. The Wild and Lightning join a rapidly growing sports portfolio for the firm’s first fund. Prior investments include the Golden State Warriors, the Sacramento Kings and Fenway Sports Group, parent of the Boston Red […]

  • Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

    Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career that included four blowout losses in the title game with the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons, died Saturday. A statement released by his family through former Falcons media relations director Aaron Salkin said Reeves died of complications from dementia. The statement said he died “peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta.”