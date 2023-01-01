NFL Week 17 TV coverage maps

Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off Thursday with the Dallas Cowboys defeating the Tennessee Titans, 27-13. But there’s still plenty of action to come this weekend.

Before Sunday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, and Monday night’s matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, there’s a full slate of games Sunday on CBS and FOX.

Here’s a look at the broadcast maps for Week 17 (courtesy of 506 Sports).

CBS early games

Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Colts at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Broncos at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

FOX single games

Panthers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Saints at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Bears at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

Browns at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (ORANGE)

Cardinals at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (PINK)

49ers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

Jets at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (TEAL)

CBS late games

Vikings at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (RED)

Rams at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (BLUE)

