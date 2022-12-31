NFL Week 17 TV broadcast maps

It’s hard to believe that week 17 is already here. We are just two weeks away from playoff football and the field is far from being set. There are multiple games on the slate that have playoff implications and one that has more than the rest of them is Monday Night Football with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Cincinnati Bengals.

The slate has each market getting two games on CBS and one on Fox with the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Green Bay Packers as the national game in the afternoon.

Here are the games that each market will be getting on Sunday.

CBS early

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots-red

Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants-blue

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs-green

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans-yellow

CBS late

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers-red

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers-blue

Fox single

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers-red

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles-blue

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions-green

Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders-orange

Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons-pink

San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (late)-yellow

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks (late)-aqua

