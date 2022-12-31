NFL Week 17 TV broadcast maps
It’s hard to believe that week 17 is already here. We are just two weeks away from playoff football and the field is far from being set. There are multiple games on the slate that have playoff implications and one that has more than the rest of them is Monday Night Football with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Cincinnati Bengals.
The slate has each market getting two games on CBS and one on Fox with the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Green Bay Packers as the national game in the afternoon.
Here are the games that each market will be getting on Sunday.
CBS early
Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots-red
Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants-blue
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs-green
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans-yellow
CBS late
Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers-red
Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers-blue
Fox single
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers-red
New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles-blue
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions-green
Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders-orange
Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons-pink
San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (late)-yellow
New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks (late)-aqua