NFL Week 17 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Full schedule for today’s games
The 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 56 are right around the corner. Here is the full schedule and final scores from Week 17, as well as standings heading into Sunday’s slate of NFL games which kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET.
NFL Week 17 Scores, Results, Schedule
Sunday, January 2
1:00 p.m. ET
New York Giants
Chicago Bears
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Jets
Buffalo Bills
Kansas City Chiefs
Tennessee Titans
4:05 p.m. ET
Houston Texans
San Francisco 49ers
4:25 p.m. ET
Detroit Lions
Seattle Seahawks
Carolina Panthers
Sunday Night Football: Watch live on NBC and Peacock
Minnesota Vikings
Monday, January 3
8:15 p.m. ET
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
2021-22 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture
*Currently in playoff spot
AFC Playoff Picture 2021-22
Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)*
Tennessee Titans (10-5)*
Cincinnati Bengals (9-6)*
Buffalo Bills (9-6)*
Indianapolis Colts (9-6)*
New England Patriots (9-6)*
Miami Dolphins (8-7)*
Baltimore Ravens (8-7)
Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)
Las Vegas Raiders (8-7)
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)
Cleveland Browns (7-8)
Denver Broncos (7-8)
NFC Playoff Picture 2021-22
Green Bay Packers (12-3)*
Dallas Cowboys (11-4)*
Los Angeles Rams (11-4)*
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4)*
Arizona Cardinals (10-5)*
San Francisco 49ers (8-7)*
Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)*
Minnesota Vikings (7-8)
Atlanta Falcons (7-8)
New Orleans Saints (7-8)
Washington Football Team (6-9)
